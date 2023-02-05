Deals: AirPods Pro 2 Available for Low Price of $199.99 ($49 Off)
Amazon today has Apple's AirPods Pro 2 available for $199.99, down from $249.00. This price is just about $2 away from the best price we ever tracked on the accessory, and this is only the second time in 2023 that we've tracked this deal.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Although they were around $197 on Woot for Black Friday, that sale was very rare and disappeared quickly. The $199.99 price tag has been the most consistent deal on the AirPods Pro 2, and Amazon is estimating a delivery window of mid-February for most orders placed in the United States.
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 earphones feature better noise-canceling technology, improved Transparency mode, and an H2 chip. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
