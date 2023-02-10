Useful Apple Accessories Worth Checking Out
If you're in the Apple ecosystem with a range of devices, you're probably often looking for useful accessories to go with them. In our latest YouTube video, we've rounded up some new products for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that are worth checking out.
- HyperPack Pro Tech Backpack ($120) - Sure, you can stick an AirTag inside any backpack for Find My tracking, but Hyper's HyperPack Pro has a built-in Location Module that facilitates tracking with the Find My app. The backpack is made from a durable cordura fabric and it has tons of pockets for your MacBook, water bottle, sunglasses, accessories, and more.
- Lululook Rotating Laptop Stand ($80) - Available for Apple's MacBooks, the Lululook Rotating Laptop Stand has an adjustable height and it is able to rotate, so you can get it in just the right position that you need. It has a heat dissipation surface and an aluminum build, plus it works with Mac notebooks up to 16 inches.
- Nomad Volta Case ($40) - Nomad has a range of case options that have sleek designs while still offering good protection for the iPhone, and the latest color, High Volta, is a bright, neon shade that really stands out. There's also a matching Apple Watch band for $60.
- Momax Airbox Go With MagSafe ($215) - This 10,000mAh power bank is able to charge MagSafe-compatible iPhones at up to 15W thanks to a built-in MagSafe Charger, plus there are 5W charging spaces for the AirPods and the Apple Watch. If you need to charge another device like an iPad, there's a 20W USB-C port, and the whole accessory is small enough that it's a useful portable charging solution when traveling.
- OtterBox 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with MagSafe ($149.95) - This OtterBox charger has a MagSafe charging space that is able to charge compatible iPhones at up to 15W, plus there are spaces for charging the Apple Watch and the AirPods at 5W. It has a unique design that positions the Apple Watch charger out on an attached arm, which keeps it compact, while the AirPods charge at the bottom.
Make sure to watch the video to see all of the devices in action, and if you have a favorite accessory, let us know in the comments below.
Popular Stories
Apple released iOS 16.3 in late January following nearly six weeks of beta testing. The software update is available for the iPhone 8 and newer, and while it is a relatively minor update, it still includes a handful of new features, changes, and bug fixes.
Below, we've recapped new features in iOS 16.3, including support for physical security keys as a two-factor authentication option for...
Chinese smartphone company OnePlus today announced the official debut of the OnePlus 11 5G, which is the company's latest flagship smartphone. The device was already announced in China, but today marks the global launch so we thought we'd compare the OnePlus 11 5G to the iPhone 14 Pro Max to see how the camera measures up.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple's...
Apple today released updated firmware for the MagSafe Duo charger that is designed to work with the Apple Watch and MagSafe-compatible iPhone models. The new firmware is version 10M3063, but in the settings app, you'll see a 256.1067.0 version number, up from 186.0.0.0.
The MagSafe Duo was first released in 2020 alongside the iPhone 12 models, and it has not had a firmware update before....
Apple usually releases a new entry-level iPad every year, but the current lineup and rumors for 2023 may indicate that this will be the first year when the company breaks this convention.
When Apple introduced the 10th-generation iPad last year, it added the device to the lineup above the ninth-generation model from 2021. As a result, Apple currently sells both the ninth- and 10th-generation ...
Samsung's newly announced Galaxy S23 Ultra hasn't quite hit the market yet, but unearthed benchmarks for the device suggest Apple still has the world's fastest mobile processor by a considerable margin.
According to Geekbench scores for single-core performance discovered by CompareDial, the Galaxy S23 Ultra scored 1480, while its closest rival, the iPhone 14 Pro, achieved 1874. That suggests ...
Apple in its upcoming iOS 16.4 update will re-introduce the revamped HomeKit architecture it originally pulled in December due to widespread issues, MacRumors can confirm.
Backend code indicates that Apple is ready to re-introduce the updated Home architecture that was released with the iOS 16.2 update, only to be pulled a week after launch because of bugs and installation issues.
At the...
Apple has reportedly considered releasing a new top-of-the-line iPhone alongside future Pro and Pro Max models, tentatively referred to as "iPhone Ultra," and one designer has taken it upon himself to envision what such a device could potentially look like.
German industrial designer Jonas Daehnert came up with this impressive-looking concept (pictured) by marrying design elements of the...
The iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a "buttonless design" thanks to additional Taptic Engines, according to multiple corroborated reports, so what do we know about the change so far?
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was first to report that the volume and power buttons on this year's two high-end iPhone models will adopt a solid-state design, similar to the iPhone 7's home button, replacing a...
Apple plans to release so-called "Apple Watch Series X" and third-generation Apple Watch SE models with larger displays in 2024, according to research shared last week by David Hsieh, an analyst at technology research firm Omdia.
In his research note, Hsieh claimed that the Series X will have 1.89-inch and 2.04-inch display size options, which would be 5% to 10% larger than the Apple Watch...