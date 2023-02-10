Useful Apple Accessories Worth Checking Out

If you're in the Apple ecosystem with a range of devices, you're probably often looking for useful accessories to go with them. In our latest YouTube video, we've rounded up some new products for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that are worth checking out.

HyperPack Pro Tech Backpack ($120) - Sure, you can stick an AirTag inside any backpack for Find My tracking, but Hyper's HyperPack Pro has a built-in Location Module that facilitates tracking with the ‌Find My‌ app. The backpack is made from a durable cordura fabric and it has tons of pockets for your MacBook, water bottle, sunglasses, accessories, and more.

Lululook Rotating Laptop Stand ($80) - Available for Apple's MacBooks, the Lululook Rotating Laptop Stand has an adjustable height and it is able to rotate, so you can get it in just the right position that you need. It has a heat dissipation surface and an aluminum build, plus it works with Mac notebooks up to 16 inches.

Nomad Volta Case ($40) - Nomad has a range of case options that have sleek designs while still offering good protection for the ‌iPhone‌, and the latest color, High Volta, is a bright, neon shade that really stands out. There's also a matching Apple Watch band for $60.

Momax Airbox Go With MagSafe ($215) - This 10,000mAh power bank is able to charge MagSafe-compatible iPhones at up to 15W thanks to a built-in MagSafe Charger, plus there are 5W charging spaces for the AirPods and the Apple Watch. If you need to charge another device like an ‌iPad‌, there's a 20W USB-C port, and the whole accessory is small enough that it's a useful portable charging solution when traveling.

OtterBox 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with MagSafe ($149.95) - This OtterBox charger has a ‌MagSafe‌ charging space that is able to charge compatible iPhones at up to 15W, plus there are spaces for charging the Apple Watch and the AirPods at 5W. It has a unique design that positions the Apple Watch charger out on an attached arm, which keeps it compact, while the AirPods charge at the bottom.

Make sure to watch the video to see all of the devices in action, and if you have a favorite accessory, let us know in the comments below.