Timotheé Chalamet Begs Apple to Call Him in Latest Apple TV+ Ad

Apple today shared a third Apple TV+ ad starring Timotheé Chalamet, with the actor again lamenting that he does not have an ‌Apple TV+‌ show or movie.

In the "Ladybug" spot, Chalamet sits in a garden going through ‌Apple TV+‌ content and complimenting the actors that Apple has worked with. "Apple, you wound me," he says. "Clearly you understand art."

"Beauty is such a fragile thing," he goes on. "Often overlooked." At the end of the ad, Chalamet once again begs Apple to give him a call.

This is the third ad that Apple has shared starring Timotheé Chalamet, and it follows both the "Call Me" and "A Taste" ads that were shared in January. Apple's ad campaign appears to be leading up to the announcement of an ‌Apple TV+‌ show or movie starring Chalamet, though nothing has been announced at this point.

Apple used a similar advertising tactic with Jon Hamm before he was announced as a cast member of "The Morning Show" in 2022.