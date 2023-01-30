Timothée Chalamet Praises Apple's Taste in Ongoing TV+ Ad Campaign

by

Apple is continuing on with its Apple TV+ ad campaign starring actor Timothée Chalamet, today sharing a new spot where Chalamet praises Apple's taste and laments that the TV+ streaming service is "missing someone" while staring at a portrait of himself.


Chalamet uses an iPad to longingly look through various ‌Apple TV+‌ shows and movies, naming the high-profile actors and actresses that star in the TV+ content. "Alright Apple, clearly you have taste," says Chalamet, and the spot eventually ends with him asking Apple to "talk."

The ad is similar to a "Call Me" spot that Apple shared earlier in January, where Chalamet expressed his desire to star in an ‌Apple TV+‌ show. Apple's ad campaign is clearly leading up to announcement of an ‌Apple TV+‌ series or movie starring Chalamet, as the company did something similar with Jon Hamm before he was announced as a cast member of "The Morning Show."

Top Rated Comments

fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
24 minutes ago at 09:22 am
Maybe it is just me, but I find these ads to be quite cringe to watch. It is a tv streaming service, not a cure for cancer, so maybe they can go lighter on self praise
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
infiniteentropy Avatar
infiniteentropy
24 minutes ago at 09:22 am
This is advertising that feels like it misses most of the USA, given that most of us are not actors trying to decide on our next job(s), because that's what it feels like: a come-on to acting talent to favor their projects.

It obviously also shows a nice selection of Apple's programming, but its primary aim feels like it's aimed at acting talent.

I could be wrong. My being wrong has happened before and will happen again!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
currocj Avatar
currocj
16 minutes ago at 09:29 am
1) I thought Gary Oldman got cancelled
2) I have no idea who this Tim guy is
3) why am I here?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
deebinem Avatar
deebinem
15 minutes ago at 09:30 am

3) why am I here?
Great question but can you clarify whether you mean Macrumors or in the more existential sense?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxray Avatar
xxray
14 minutes ago at 09:31 am
Loving the Call Me By Your Name references in these ads!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ss2cire Avatar
ss2cire
11 minutes ago at 09:34 am
Honestly, had to look the guy up, not very familiar with his work. I do like the ads though, partially poking fun at themselves and building up a debut for the actual actor on AppleTV+ (if the Jon Hamm spots are any indication).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
