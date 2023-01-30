Timothée Chalamet Praises Apple's Taste in Ongoing TV+ Ad Campaign

Apple is continuing on with its Apple TV+ ad campaign starring actor Timothée Chalamet, today sharing a new spot where Chalamet praises Apple's taste and laments that the TV+ streaming service is "missing someone" while staring at a portrait of himself.

Chalamet uses an iPad to longingly look through various ‌Apple TV+‌ shows and movies, naming the high-profile actors and actresses that star in the TV+ content. "Alright Apple, clearly you have taste," says Chalamet, and the spot eventually ends with him asking Apple to "talk."

The ad is similar to a "Call Me" spot that Apple shared earlier in January, where Chalamet expressed his desire to star in an ‌Apple TV+‌ show. Apple's ad campaign is clearly leading up to announcement of an ‌Apple TV+‌ series or movie starring Chalamet, as the company did something similar with Jon Hamm before he was announced as a cast member of "The Morning Show."