Apple Reports Record 1Q 2022 Results: $34.6B Profit on $123.9B Revenue [Live Coverage]

Apple today announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022, which corresponds to the fourth calendar quarter of 2021.
For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $123.9 billion and net quarterly profit of $34.6 billion, or $2.10 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $111.4 billion and net quarterly profit of $28.8 billion, or $1.68 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
Despite headwinds from chip shortages and other supply chain issues that Apple had previously said would hamper its ability to meet customer demand during the quarter, Apple's revenue and earnings for the quarter were all-time records. Apple's iPhone, Mac, Wearables, and Services segments also recorded all-time highs for revenue.
Gross margin for the quarter was 43.8 percent, compared to 39.8 percent in the year-ago quarter. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.22 per share, payable on February 10 to shareholders of record as of February 7.
“This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We are gratified to see the response from customers around the world at a time when staying connected has never been more important. We are doing all we can to help build a better world — making progress toward our goal of becoming carbon neutral across our supply chain and products by 2030, and pushing forward with our work in education and racial equity and justice.”
As has been the case for well over a year now, Apple is once again not issuing guidance for the current quarter ending in March.
Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q1 2022 financial results conference call at 2:00 pm Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.
I’m definitely planning to keep adding more shares and am holding it as a long-term investment
Apple’s future looks bright when considering their now industry leading chips and an Apple Car on the horizon so I’m really looking forward to their upcoming products as both an investor and a huge fan
From what I’ve been reading lately, 2022 is gearing up to be another blockbuster year for Apple so I’m really looking forward to it!
120 days in a quarter and $124 BILLION revenue.
That’s like almost more than one billion dollars in the cash register daily! And a Billion is a lot more than a million!
Way more.