Apple Issues iPhone 14 Pro Shipments Warning Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

Apple today said it expects iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments to be lower than the company previously anticipated due to temporary COVID-19 restrictions at the primary Foxconn factory where the devices are assembled in Zhengzhou, China.



The full statement shared in a press release on the Apple Newsroom site:

COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China. The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain. We continue to see strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. However, we now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products. We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker.

A report last week claimed that iPhone production could be reduced by as much as 30% compared to usual levels at the Foxconn factory due to the restrictions.

Apple said that the supply chain's reduced capacity will result in customers experiencing longer wait times for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders. The devices are currently estimated to ship in 3-4 weeks on Apple's online store in the United States.