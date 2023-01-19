Apple Supplier Preparing to Begin Shipments of Lenses for Apple's Upcoming AR/VR Headset

An Apple supplier is looking to begin shipments of lenses to be used in Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset as soon as next month, according to a report today by DigiTimes.

Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) will supply lens modules for VR head-mounted devices, to be launched by Apple in 2023, with shipments to begin in February-March 2023, according to GSEO's supply chain makers.

The report states that Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) will supply lens modules for Apple’s upcoming headset, rumored to be called “Reality Pro,” with shipments starting as soon as next month ahead of a launch in the fall.

Apple has been working on its AR/VR headset for several years, with a launch expected to take place this year. A timeline set forth by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman suggests that Apple will reveal the headset prior to WWDC, which takes place in June. At WWDC, Apple will detail its new xrOS operating system and introduce developers to its new capabilities before shipping the headset in the fall.

It is widely expected that Apple's first AR/VR product will be a high-end niche product aimed at developers and professionals. Several advanced technologies are rumored to be included in the headset, including over a dozen cameras to capture and translate real-world movements to virtual movements, two 4K micro-LED displays, iris scanning, facial expression tracking, powerful Apple silicon chips, and more.

The advanced nature of the headset will cause a costly price tag, with rumors suggesting a price somewhere around $3,000. The headset will be Apple’s first entry into a new AR/VR market and is just the start of Apple’s roadmap. A new report this week said that Apple is working on a lighter, more affordable version of the headset while its augmented reality glasses face a delay.