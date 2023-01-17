5 Things to Know About the New MacBook Pros

Apple today announced updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by "the most powerful and efficient" Apple silicon chips yet, the M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max.



The new MacBook Pros represent a minor upgrade from the previous models announced in October 2021 but still bring several notable new features and changes. Below, we've outlined five of the most interesting tidbits you need to know about the new Mac laptops.



Space Gray models of the new MacBook Pro now come with a Space Gray color-matched MagSafe charging cable, unlike before. Previously, Space Gray models would ship with a silver ‌MagSafe‌ cable.

For the first time in a Mac, the MacBook Pros and the updated Mac mini support the Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 standards. Both new improvements will improve connection reliability and performance, particularly in high-density areas.

Alongside new chips, the new MacBook Pros also include an updated HDMI port that now supports HDMI 2.1. HDMI 2.1 will allow the MacBook Pro to run a display up to 8K resolution at 60Hz.

Thanks to the improved performance of the ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features up to 22 hours of battery life – the longest battery life ever offered in a Mac.

Previous-generation MacBook Pros were only configurable to up to 64GB of unified memory. However, the new ‌M2‌ Max chip allows customers to configure their MacBook Pro with up to 96GB of RAM.

The new MacBook Pros start at $1,999 and are available for pre-order starting today on Apple's online store. Both the updated MacBook Pros and ‌Mac mini‌ will begin arriving to customers on Tuesday, January 24.