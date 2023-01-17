New MacBook Pro Models Max Out With 96GB of RAM, Up From 64GB

Apple's just-announced 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are now available with up to 96GB of unified memory when configured with the highest-end M2 Max chip.



Until now, both MacBook Pro models maxed out at 64GB of memory when equipped with the previous-generation M1 Max chip. With the introduction of the ‌M2‌ Max processor with a 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU, Apple's latest Macs now offer up to an additional 32GB of unified memory capacity.

Otherwise, memory bandwidth is unchanged from the M1 Pro and ‌M1 Max‌ models, remaining at up to 200GB/s for the ‌M2‌ Pro chip and up to 400GB/s for the ‌M2‌ Max chip.

Customers can order the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro via Apple's online store starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, January 24. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the 14-inch MacBook Pro and at $2,499 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.