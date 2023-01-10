California Governor Teases Support for Digital IDs: 'We're Going to Do It Like No Other State'

by

Apple in 2022 enhanced the Wallet app with a new feature that is designed to allow driver's licenses and state ID cards to be stored in the Wallet app, but states need to implement support for the option, and only a handful have done so as of now.

apple wallet drivers license feature
California has been developing a digital ID for some time now, and the California DMV received permission to start testing mobile driver's licenses and ID cards with a limited number of people back in 2021. The state has not yet confirmed specifically that its mobile ID solution will integrate with the Wallet app function that Apple has introduced, but we may not have long to wait to find out what California has planned.

California governor Gavin Newsom today outlined the 2023/2024 California budget proposal, and as part of his speech, he said that the state is ready to roll out some kind of digital ID solution in "a matter of months," with plans to implement support in a unique way compared to other states.

Know this, in just a matter of months, we're finally going to have those digital wallets, where you can get your driver's license on a digital wallet. And we're going to do it like no other state has done it. There's only a few that have. But there's issues. Ours we think it'll be next level. We're so excited about what the DMV can look like.

Little is known about California's digital identification plans, as the state has not shared details at this time, but the California legislature has been privacy focused. As outlined by The Los Angeles Times last year, digital IDs and corresponding mobile apps are not able to collect or hold any information beyond what's needed to perform stated functions, and all information is limited to what's on a physical driver's license or ID card.

The legislation also specifies that digital IDs be opt-in and that digital ID users cannot be forced to hand over a smartphone to verify ID, nor does using a device for an ID provide consent for law enforcement to search a smartphone.

As of right now, digital driver's licenses and IDs in the Wallet app are supported by Arizona, Maryland, and Colorado.

Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Utah have all committed to allowing residents to add a state ID or driver's license to the wallet app, but timing is not yet clear. Apple has been discussing support with many other states as well as Puerto Rico, but no California-specific announcements have been made.

It is possible that California could eschew the Wallet app and offer driver's licenses through a state-operated app similar to what Florida and Louisiana do, but California has supported other integrations with the iPhone and Apple is based in California, so it is likely the Cupertino company will be able to convince California officials to participate.

In states that do support IDs and driver's licenses in the Wallet app on the ‌iPhone‌, the information can be used in lieu of a physical ID at select airports, including the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), and the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).

Digital IDs can also be used in select ‌iPhone‌ apps for identity or age verification purposes as of iOS 16, and Apple is also working with retailers and venues to begin accepting digital identification verification.

Tags: California, Apple Wallet

Top Rated Comments

tmaxxtigger Avatar
tmaxxtigger
22 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
"And we're going to do it like no other state has done it."

That's the problem, everyone doing their own thing, :(
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GBaughma Avatar
GBaughma
18 minutes ago at 01:58 pm
Didn't their digital license plates JUST get hacked?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
15 minutes ago at 02:01 pm

Didn't their digital license plates JUST get hacked?
It did few days ago, SMH :oops:

https://jalopnik.com/researchers-hacked-californias-digital-license-plates-1849966295
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
14 minutes ago at 02:01 pm

"We're going to do it like no other state has done it."

This is the main problem. All the states should be on the same page. If they were to follow the same pattern/protocol there won't be any delays or hiccups.
name a single topic where all states are on the same page...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
12 minutes ago at 02:04 pm
What happens if your iPhone battery is dead and you no longer have access to the Digital IDs?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chaos215bar2 Avatar
Chaos215bar2
8 minutes ago at 02:07 pm

It did few days ago, SMH :oops:

https://jalopnik.com/researchers-hacked-californias-digital-license-plates-1849966295
Why the heck are digital plates even tracking GPS location? Sounds like an excellent reason never to get one.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side Perspective Feature Purple

iPhone 15 Pro Expected Later This Year With These 6 Exclusive Features

Saturday January 7, 2023 2:18 pm PST by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be announced in September as usual. Already, rumors suggest the devices will have at least six exclusive features not available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. An overview of the six features rumored to be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models:A17 chip: iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with an A17...
Read Full Article
imac 2021 box feature

Apple's 2023 Roadmap: When to Expect New Product Launches This Year

Saturday January 7, 2023 7:00 am PST by
Apple is reportedly planning to launch at least 10 Apple devices this year, with new product releases seemingly planned for each quarter of the year. After months of rumors about many of Apple's upcoming devices, we have gathered information from a range of sources to provide a tentative roadmap for the company's launch plans this year. The below time frames are based on information from...
Read Full Article160 comments
iOS 16 Preview

iOS 17 Rumored to Have 'Fewer Major Changes Than Originally Planned' as Apple Shifts Focus to AR/VR Headset

Sunday January 8, 2023 6:40 am PST by
iOS 17, the next major update for the iPhone, could be a less significant update than Apple was originally hoping as the company, and its engineers, focus more heavily on the upcoming AR/VR headset. Apple has been working on its AR/VR headset and its accompanying operating system, xrOS, for several years. With the launch of the headset now expected in 2023, Apple's engineers have been...
Read Full Article202 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.3 Only Has Two New Features So Far

Friday January 6, 2023 6:36 am PST by
Apple made the first beta of iOS 16.3 available in mid-December, and so far only two new features and changes have been discovered in the upcoming software update, including support for hardware security keys as a two-factor authentication option for Apple ID accounts and a new prompt for handing off music playback from an iPhone to a HomePod. iOS 16.3 should be publicly released within the...
Read Full Article
apple beta lineup 2022

Apple Reportedly Planning No Major Updates for AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, or Apple TV in 2023

Sunday January 8, 2023 6:57 am PST by
Apple is planning no major updates for its iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, or Apple Watch product lines for 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his latest Power On newsletter. Apple is expected to announce its AR/VR headset this spring, and the imminent launch of the headset has seemingly taken the focus away from other products in Apple's portfolio. According to Gurman, no significant...
Read Full Article203 comments
MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature

15-Inch MacBook Air Rumored for 2023, But New 12-Inch MacBook Now Unlikely

Sunday January 8, 2023 10:23 am PST by
Apple plans to release a larger 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023, but a previously rumored 12-inch MacBook with Apple silicon is no longer expected to launch this year, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman did not share any additional details about the 15-inch MacBook Air, but display analyst Ross Young previously claimed that Apple's suppliers would begin ...
Read Full Article159 comments
Mac Pro 2019 Apple

Apple Silicon Mac Pro Said to Feature Same Design as 2019 Model, No User-Upgradable RAM

Sunday January 8, 2023 6:06 am PST by
The upcoming high-end Apple silicon Mac Pro will feature the same design as the 2019 model, with no user-upgradeable RAM given the all-on-chip architecture of Apple silicon. In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple's upcoming Mac Pro, which is the final product to make the transition to Apple silicon, will feature the same design as the current Mac...
Read Full Article532 comments
aapl logo banner

Apple Just Broke a Tradition It Held for 21 Years

Saturday January 7, 2023 8:00 am PST by
Apple has broken a tradition it maintained for 21 years, releasing no new Macs in the fourth quarter of the year for the first time since 2000, as previously anticipated devices like the next-generation MacBook Pro and Mac Pro models have apparently been pushed out to this year. Historically, Apple launched at least one new Mac model every year in the fourth quarter that runs between October ...
Read Full Article