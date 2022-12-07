iPhone 14 Pro Supply Remains Heavily Constrained Ahead of the Holidays, But Other Products Available

by

As we inch closer to the holidays, supply of iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max models remains heavily constrained and unlikely to meet the holiday demand in the United States. On the flip side, several other products, including iPads, Macs, lower-end iPhone models, AirPods, and more, remain available for customers who are holiday shopping this year.

iphone 14 pro hands snowflakes 1
As we reported last month, supply constraints and ongoing restrictions in Apple's production plants meant that ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ supply would be critically low. "We now expect lower ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max shipments than we previously anticipated, and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products," Apple said in a press release last month, confirming reports of disruptions.

One month later and closer to the holidays, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ supply seems to have not yet fully recovered. Wait times for both models of the high-end 2022 ‌iPhone‌ series were set at around six weeks one month ago, and are now set at around three weeks. While the situation appears to be ever so slightly improving, the three-week wait time puts the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ out of reach for customers looking to have it by the holidays.

While you may be unable to order and get an ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ for a loved one this holiday season, the rest of Apple's product lineup remains in ample supply. For example, the lower-end iPhone 14 and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are estimated to arrive to customers in just a few days, according to Apple's online store, as are the third-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro, new 10th-generation iPad, certain Macs, Apple Watch, and HomePod mini.

For more up-to-date information regarding availability and delivery dates, be sure to check Apple's website.

Top Rated Comments

CJM Avatar
CJM
43 minutes ago at 12:03 am
Buying someone a phone feels like gifting someone a washing machine. A £1000+ utilitarian device doesn’t seem like a common present.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tomtad Avatar
tomtad
39 minutes ago at 12:07 am
Best avoided to be fair. In 9 months there will be a new Pro with an all new design, lighter materials, telescopic lens and USB C.

Hang on to your current phone for a bit longer and you won’t regret it!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

