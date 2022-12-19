iPhone 14 Pro Availability Improving as Holidays Approach

Availability of iPhone 14 Pro models are beginning to improve on Apple's online store as the holidays continue to approach, a sign that the company has possibly largely caught up with demand following production disruptions.
As we've reported previously, both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were estimated to begin shipping in three to four weeks, according to Apple's online store. Apple warned that production disruptions in China would impact supply and said it was doing everything possible to improve supply conditions.
As the holidays continue approaching, both models are seeing improved estimated shipping dates on Apple's online store. In specific configurations, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are estimated to begin shipping in just one to two weeks. Under the current estimations, customers looking to gift an iPhone 14 Pro are unlikely to receive the iPhone in time for Christmas, though that would depend on the specific location and the model.
iOS 16.2 is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer following two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update includes over a dozen new features and changes for the iPhone.
Below, we've recapped many of the new features available with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen...
Back in July, Apple agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over the faulty butterfly keyboards that were used in MacBook machines between 2015 and 2019, and now emails about the settlement are going out to MacBook Pro owners eligible for a payment.
You are receiving this email because you previously reached out to our firm regarding your MacBook...
Apple's AirPods Max launched two years ago today, but rumors about a successor remain thin on the ground, so what exactly can we expect from AirPods Max 2?
After months of rumors, the AirPods Max began arriving with customers two years ago today, but the device now seems to be showing its age, with the second-generation AirPods Pro adding a range of technological innovations that the...
Apple is developing a 15.5-inch MacBook Air that could launch in the spring of 2023, according to display analyst Ross Young. In a tweet shared with super followers, Young said that production on panels designed for the MacBook Air will start in the first quarter of 2023.
A 15.5-inch MacBook Air will be sized between the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, and it will be the largest MacBook...
Thursday December 15, 2022
In a new World Cup themed ad, Samsung has poked fun at Apple's lack of a flippable iPhone while promoting its own Galaxy Z Flip4.
In the ad posted on one of Samsung's Weibo accounts, Galaxy Flip phones can be seen as fans in a soccer stadium, themed after the 2022 World Cup. While the Galaxy Flip phones are cheering and flipping in the stands, a few smartphones, clearly resembling iPhones,...
Apple today seeded the first beta of upcoming iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 updates to public beta testers, providing the new software to the general public for the first time. The public betas come one day after Apple provided the beta to developers.
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can download the iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 betas over the air...
After the introduction of the Mac Studio and Studio Display in Apple's product lineup, and with mixed signs of a larger Apple silicon iMac on its product roadmap, will there ever be another iMac Pro?
Five years ago this week Apple launched the iMac Pro – presented at the time as "the most powerful Mac ever made". In March 2021, Apple announced that it was discontinuing the iMac Pro. By that...