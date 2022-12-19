iPhone 14 Pro Availability Improving as Holidays Approach

Availability of iPhone 14 Pro models are beginning to improve on Apple's online store as the holidays continue to approach, a sign that the company has possibly largely caught up with demand following production disruptions.



As we've reported previously, both the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max were estimated to begin shipping in three to four weeks, according to Apple's online store. Apple warned that production disruptions in China would impact supply and said it was doing everything possible to improve supply conditions.

As the holidays continue approaching, both models are seeing improved estimated shipping dates on Apple's online store. In specific configurations, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are estimated to begin shipping in just one to two weeks. Under the current estimations, customers looking to gift an ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ are unlikely to receive the iPhone in time for Christmas, though that would depend on the specific location and the model.