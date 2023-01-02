Apple Fitness+ Takes Over Apple's Home Page to Help You Reach Your New Year's Goals

With 2023 now upon us, many people are setting New Year's resolutions and one of the more popular ones is always a desire to get into better shape. To entice those looking for some help reaching that goal, Apple has turned over its home page to Fitness+, the company's subscription service with thousands of workouts across nearly a dozen different types.



Kicking off with the tagline "Welcome to the year of you," Apple's home page also notes that "Now all you need is iPhone," a nod to a change in iOS 16.1 that allows Fitness+ to be used without an Apple Watch.

While Fitness+ can be used with only an ‌iPhone‌, an Apple Watch offers more utility by allowing real‑time, personalized metrics to be displayed onscreen, including your heart rate, Burn Bar, and activity rings.

Apple Fitness+ is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, or it can be bundled with other Apple services in an Apple One Premier subscription. A single Apple Fitness+ subscription can be shared with up to five other family members and it comes with a free one-month trial for all users. Users who purchase a new ‌iPhone‌, Apple Watch, iPad, or Apple TV qualify for a free three-month trial.