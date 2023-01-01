Apple Shuts Down Popular Weather App 'Dark Sky'

by

The calendar has turned to January 1 and Apple has shut down popular weather app Dark Sky. The popular weather app had already been removed from the App Store in September and it stopped functioning for existing users starting today.

dark sky hand
Apple acquired Dark Sky in March 2020 and it has since incorporated many of the app's features into the preinstalled Weather app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Earlier this month, Apple shared a support document with information on how Dark Sky users can use the Weather app, which now offers "hyperlocal" forecasts, including next-hour precipitation, hourly forecasts for the next 10 days, high-resolution radar maps, and severe weather notifications.

To use Dark Sky features in the Weather app, your device must be updated to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, or macOS Ventura. Some of the features are currently only available in select countries, as outlined in a separate Apple support document.

Apple will also be shutting down Dark Sky's API for third-party weather apps on March 31, and introduced its own WeatherKit API as a replacement.

Top Rated Comments

Pilot Jones Avatar
Pilot Jones
1 day ago at 08:11 am
Apple absorbing the very best of the best and still keeping their native solution mediocre is a crying shame. I know it’s just a weather app at the end of the day, but this is pretty horrible showing from Tim and co.

They should’ve just taken Dark Sky and rebranded it as Apple Weather with zero changes. That would’ve been an infinitely better solution to whatever the hell is going on right now.
Score: 69 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Number 41 Avatar
Number 41
1 day ago at 08:07 am
DarkSky was fantastic and gave you all the information you needed to know with one click (no scrolling, clicking through submenus, etc.).

The current Apple Weather is exponentially less intuitive and buries important info behind extra buttons.
Score: 54 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
1 day ago at 08:07 am
Me: Salutes the best weather app of all time.

?
Score: 42 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dk001 Avatar
dk001
1 day ago at 08:15 am
With all that Apple had to start with - Dark Sky - they managed to once again turn something well done into something not quite average.
Score: 30 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacD Avatar
MacD
1 day ago at 08:05 am
If the weather app actually worked, I would be okay with this. But it always loads no data at launch. But DarkSky works fine, always.
Score: 29 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DiceMoney Avatar
DiceMoney
1 day ago at 08:14 am
Kind of sucks when these companies buy their competition to simply disable ot.
Score: 23 Votes (Like | Disagree)
