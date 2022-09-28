Dark Sky Removed From iOS App Store Ahead of Upcoming Shutdown

The Dark Sky weather app that's owned by Apple is no longer available for download in the U.S. App Store, suggesting that it has been removed ahead of schedule.



Apple acquired Dark Sky back in March 2020 and has since incorporated elements of the app into the Weather app available on the iPhone (and soon, the iPad).

Dark Sky remained available for purchase as a standalone weather app after the acquisition, but the app's developers earlier this year said that the Dark Sky iOS app would no longer be available after December 31, 2022.

The Dark Sky blog suggested that when the app became unavailable at the end of 2022, already purchased versions would cease providing weather data, but as of now the app still works. It is not entirely clear if the removal of Dark Sky is actually some kind of glitch or if Apple has simply pulled it early.

While the Dark Sky app is officially shutting down at the end of December, the Dark Sky API and website will function until March 21, 2023. Developers who use the Dark Sky API can transition over to Apple's WeatherKit API.