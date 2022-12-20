Apple Pushes Dark Sky Users to Revamped Weather App as Shutdown Looms

by

Dark Sky, the weather app that Apple purchased in March 2020, is set to shut down on January 1, 2023. Ahead of the planned sunsetting of the app, Apple is reminding users of the closure and has also published a support document highlighting the Dark Sky features that have been integrated into the Weather app to encourage Dark Sky users to transition to the built-in options.

Dark Sky App Featured
The Dark Sky app functionality was added to the Weather app in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. Apple has introduced down-to-the minute precipitation forecasts for snow and rain, an hourly forecast for the next 10 days, and weather modules that provide expanded information on humidity, precipitation levels, visibility, wind speed, and more.

There are high-resolution weather maps available, according to Apple, as well as hyperlocal weather forecasts. Apple has been warning of the upcoming Dark Sky shutdown for several months, but information is ramping up now that there are less than two weeks to go before app support ends.

Mansu944
Mansu944
41 minutes ago at 09:50 am
I still like Dark Sky better, but the new weather app is loads better than the old one.
FoxyKaye
FoxyKaye
40 minutes ago at 09:51 am
One of the best apps I've ever purchased. Will miss it a lot. That said, the new "Dark Sky Weather," app is also impressive, and just learning where Apple landed everything.
Pirate!
Pirate!
34 minutes ago at 09:56 am
I’m finding it annoying to have to drill down several layers to get any kind of information on the forecast, such as wind chill and precipitation amounts.
dugbug
dugbug
30 minutes ago at 10:01 am
I prefer dark sky. I acknowledge the improved weather app but I want to see precipitation at same time as the temperature in the hourly view and I just like the way dark sky does it.

-d
minik
minik
39 minutes ago at 09:51 am
I still have Dark Sky on my iPhone. The Time Machine and interesting storms sections are something I like to see in future Weather app. RIP Dark Sky
TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
35 minutes ago at 09:56 am
RIP Dark Sky. One of my favorite weather apps. Dark Sky's UI was astonishing. I'm going to miss it :(
