Apple Pushes Dark Sky Users to Revamped Weather App as Shutdown Looms

Dark Sky, the weather app that Apple purchased in March 2020, is set to shut down on January 1, 2023. Ahead of the planned sunsetting of the app, Apple is reminding users of the closure and has also published a support document highlighting the Dark Sky features that have been integrated into the Weather app to encourage Dark Sky users to transition to the built-in options.



The Dark Sky app functionality was added to the Weather app in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. Apple has introduced down-to-the minute precipitation forecasts for snow and rain, an hourly forecast for the next 10 days, and weather modules that provide expanded information on humidity, precipitation levels, visibility, wind speed, and more.

There are high-resolution weather maps available, according to Apple, as well as hyperlocal weather forecasts. Apple has been warning of the upcoming Dark Sky shutdown for several months, but information is ramping up now that there are less than two weeks to go before app support ends.