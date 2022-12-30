Tim Cook and Japanese PM Kishida Discussed User Privacy, Digital 'My Number' IDs, and More

by

When Apple CEO Tim Cook visited Japan earlier this month, he met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss the App Store, Apple's investments in Japan, and iPhone features that could be adopted in the future, according to a new report from Nikkei.

apple japan new year promotion 2022
Kishida asked Cook to enable a digital version of Japan's My Number identification cards, which are issued to all Japanese residents. He wants Cook to support the cards on the ‌iPhone‌, allowing them to be added to the Wallet app much like IDs in some U.S. states.

Japan has been aiming to increase adoption of the My Number cards, which feature each person's 12-digit ID number. Japan has offered the cards since 2016, but as of 2022, only 49 percent of people have signed up. Adding My Number cards to the Wallet app could encourage more people to use the system because it would make them more convenient and potentially easier to obtain, but some have privacy concerns.

Japan wants to use the My Number cards to store all kinds of personal information, from health insurance data to banking info, and they feature the user's photo, name, address, and date of birth, and there are potential issues with data leaks.

Cook told Kishida that he would work on adding My Number cards to the ‌iPhone‌, but he said said that Apple has "strong concerns" over the handling of My Number IDs. He also reportedly urged Kishida to make sure that regulations surrounding app distribution do not undermine the privacy and security of ‌iPhone‌ users.

The Japanese government has been concerned with Apple and Google's control over the smartphone operating system market, and has proposed rules that would require Apple to allow third-party app stores. Apple in a statement at the time said that it would "engage constructively with the Japanese government." Japan is preparing a final report on Apple's ‌App Store‌ rules, gathering opinions from the public and holding ongoing discussions, so it is not a surprise that Cook is aiming to sway Kishida to abandon legislation that Apple believes would undermine the security of the ‌App Store‌.

Cook and Kishida also spoke about Apple's investments in the country, with Cook pointing out that Apple has invested more than $100 billion in Japanese supply chains over the course of the last five years, and that it will continue to make its Japanese investments a priority.

Tags: Tim Cook, Japan

Popular Stories

iphone 14 lineup

Apple Reportedly 'Seriously' Concerned About iPhone 14 Plus Sales, Looking to Reevaluate iPhone 15 Lineup

Wednesday December 28, 2022 7:36 am PST by
Apple is reportedly "seriously" concerned over the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup. As a result, it is considering ways to restrategize its iPhone lineup for next year. The iPhone 14 Plus is the newest addition to the iPhone lineup and replaces the 5.4-inch mini iPhone. The iPhone 14 Plus features the same design, cameras, and...
Read Full Article365 comments
Multi Display CarPlay 1

Apple Launching All-New CarPlay Experience in 2023 With These 5 Key Features

Wednesday December 28, 2022 9:58 am PST by
At WWDC 2022 in June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura,...
Read Full Article296 comments
Apple Accessories Deals 2022 Anker

Deals: Anker Discounting Wide Selection of USB-C Chargers, Portable Batteries, and More

Tuesday December 27, 2022 8:40 am PST by
Anker is heading into the new year with even more sales on its best charging and power accessories, all of which can be found on Amazon. Below you'll find deals on USB-C cables, wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article43 comments
iPad mini 6 orange BG

Kuo: Apple Planning to Launch New iPad Mini in Late 2023 or Early 2024

Tuesday December 27, 2022 5:28 am PST by
Apple is working on a new version of the iPad mini, with mass shipments expected to start towards the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024, according to the latest information shared by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a series of tweets today, Kuo said a new processor/chip will be the main selling point of the new iPad mini, suggesting that the device will receive...
Read Full Article120 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

5 New iOS 16 Features Coming to Your iPhone in 2023

Saturday December 24, 2022 6:06 am PST by
Apple recently released iOS 16.2 with many new features. Now, attention turns to additional features coming to the iPhone in 2023. We've recapped five iPhone features that Apple has previously promised to launch or expand, such as an Apple Pay Later financing option and an Apple Card savings account for earning interest on Daily Cash. At least one feature listed below will be part of iOS...
Read Full Article
Pro Display XDR Yella

Apple's Next External Display: Everything We Know About Key Features and Launch Date

Wednesday December 28, 2022 7:59 am PST by
Apple is rumored to be planning to launch an all-new external display within a matter of months, featuring a host of advanced capabilities that surpass the company's two existing monitors. The display, which is rumored to arrive in early 2023, is expected to sit somewhere between the $1,599 Studio Display and the $4,999 Pro Display XDR – but more exact information about the device's...
Read Full Article155 comments
Pebble Apple Watch Ultra

This Apple Watch Ultra Ripoff Will Cost Less Than $50

Tuesday December 27, 2022 8:54 am PST by
Indian brand Pebble plans to release a new smartwatch that looks like a blatant Apple Watch Ultra ripoff. The watch has virtually the exact same design as the Apple Watch Ultra and even looks like it will be available with a knockoff Ocean Band. Priced at the equivalent of just $48, the Pebble Cosmos Engage is obviously made with lower-quality materials than the Apple Watch Ultra. For...
Read Full Article213 comments
apple tv plus banner

First Seasons of Hit Apple TV+ Shows Free to Watch Until January 3

Monday December 26, 2022 8:37 pm PST by
The first season of hit Apple TV+ shows, including Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Bad Sisters, and others, will be free to watch on the streaming service until January 3. In the United States, users who are not subscribed to Apple TV+ will be able to watch the first season of Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Trying, Prehistoric Planet, and Bad Sisters for free in the Apple TV+ app on iPhone, iPad, ...
Read Full Article62 comments