Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2 With Carrier Improvements and Crash Detection Optimizations

Apple today released iOS 16.1.2, another minor bug fix update that comes one week after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and three weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more.



The iOS 16.1.2 update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 16.1.2 update introduces improved compatibility with wireless carriers along with Crash Detection optimization on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple's full release notes are below:

This update provides important security updates and the following enhancements for your iPhone: - Improved compatibility with wireless carriers

- Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Crash Detection optimization could perhaps involve improvements to prevent the ‌iPhone 14‌ models from calling emergency services when users are enjoying rollercoasters and other intense rides. There have been multiple reports of accidental Crash Detection activations at amusement parks.

iOS 16.1.2 will be followed by iOS 16.2, an update that is being beta tested and is expected to see a launch in December. iOS 16.2 introduces the Freeform app, new Home app architecture, and other features.