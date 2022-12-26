First Season of Hit Apple TV+ Shows Free to Watch Until January 3

The first season of hit Apple TV+ shows, including Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Bad Sisters, and others, will be free to watch on the streaming service until January 3.



In the United States, users who are not subscribed to ‌Apple TV+‌ will be able to watch the first season of Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Trying, Prehistoric Planet, and Bad Sisters for free in the ‌Apple TV+‌ app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the Apple TV. The promotion will last until January 3 and was first spotted by 9to5Mac.

‌Apple TV+‌ costs $6.99 per month and comes with a free seven-day trial for new subscribers. Users can also subscribe to ‌Apple TV+‌ through an Apple One bundle or through the three-month free trial offered with the purchase of a new Apple device.

