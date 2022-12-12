Apple Releases AirTags Firmware Update

Apple today released a new firmware update designed for its AirTag item trackers, with the firmware featuring an updated build number of 2A36, up from the 2A24e firmware that Apple started releasing in November.



There is no word yet on what's included in the update, but Apple may provide a support document with details.

It is not possible to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done over-the-air through a connected iPhone. To make sure the update happens, you can put your AirTag in range of your ‌‌iPhone‌‌, but you have to wait for the firmware to roll out to your device. You can check your current AirTag firmware version through the Find My app, with instructions available in our how to.

Curiously, Apple started providing the prior 2A24e AirTags firmware on a rolling basis in November, but ultimately pulled the update before it saw a full launch. The new firmware released today replaces that version.