Apple Releases Firmware Update for AirTags

Apple today released a new firmware update designed for its AirTag item trackers, with the firmware featuring an updated build number of 2A24e, up from the 1A301 firmware that was released back in April.



Apple does not provide release notes for AirTag updates, so we do not know what's new in this update.

It is not possible to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done over-the-air through a connected iPhone. To make sure the update happens, you can put your AirTag in range of your ‌‌iPhone‌‌, but you have to wait for the firmware to roll out to your device. You can check your current AirTag firmware version through the Find My app, with instructions available in our how to.

Apple will provide this firmware on a rolling basis, seeding it out to AirTag owners starting today and through December 1. This staggered release timeline allows Apple to make sure the firmware update is working as intended before it is provided to all users.