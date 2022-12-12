Apple Wants to Triple iPhone Production in India, Claims Report

Apple reportedly wants to triple its iPhone production capacity in India within the next two years, part of a larger plan to diversify its supply chain out of China and into other parts of the world.



According to a report by Mint, an unnamed "senior industry executive" said, "[Apple is] looking to scale up the volumes that they make from India. It can rise by more than three times what they aim to make this year." The report cites a second executive who said Apple has instructed Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron, three of its biggest suppliers, to increase their capacity and manpower in the country.

Just this week, it was announced Foxconn had invested $500 million in its Indian subsidiary in hopes of increasing its operational capacity in the country. Apple and its suppliers already produce several ‌iPhone‌ models in India, including the new iPhone 14, with reported plans to expand production to other products, including the iPad.

Supply of iPhone 14 Pro models ahead of the holiday season has been heavily limited due to disruptions in Foxconn's main plant in China. Apple said in a press release last month that it was "working hard" to restore supply to normal levels, but as the holidays approach, customers looking for a high-end ‌iPhone‌ will face a tough challenge.