Apple Could Start Manufacturing Some iPads in India

Apple is considering manufacturing some of its iPads in India as it works to cut down on its reliance in China, reports CNBC. Apple has discussed relocating some iPad manufacturing to India with Indian officials, but there are hurdles to overcome, such as manufacturing expertise.



There have been no "concrete plans" established as of yet, but discussions are ongoing, and Apple is motivated to expand manufacturing in countries outside of China. Sources that spoke to CNBC warned that India has a lack of "highly skilled talent and individuals with expertise in building highly complex devices," which could slow down Apple's efforts.

Transitioning some manufacturing to India has been Apple's plan since 2017. The company began with producing some older iPhone models like the iPhone SE in the country, and has slowly ramped up ‌iPhone‌ manufacturing. The launch of the iPhone 14 models marked the first time that Apple used India for the manufacturing of flagship iPhones, and some of the ‌iPhone 14‌ models are assembled in India.

Apple supplier Foxconn has also been investing in India, and Apple is said to be aiming to produce approximately 25 percent of iPhones in India by 2025. Other Apple suppliers such as Wistron and Pegatron have expanded to India to help Apple expand manufacturing outside of China as part of a long term goal.

Apple has been criticized for its reliance on China, which has become a major issue in 2022 with rising tensions between the U.S. and China and the ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in the country. Right now, Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models are in short supply due to restrictions at Foxconn manufacturing facilities that resulted in worker riots and protests.

In November, Apple confirmed that ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and Pro Max shipments would be lower than expected due to the issues at the Foxconn facility. Foxconn is responsible for manufacturing approximately 70 percent of the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models. Apple could see a significant hit to holiday revenue as a result, and shipments are not expected to return to normal until late December at the earliest.

While Apple has been working to reduce its presence in China for many years, The Wall Street Journal said over the weekend that Apple's plans to shift production to other countries like India and Vietnam have accelerated. Apple is telling its suppliers to "plan more actively" for assembling iPhones in other countries.