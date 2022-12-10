Two Unreleased Macs Spotted in Steam's Database

Two unreleased Mac models have been spotted in Steam's November 2022 survey, which gathers anonymous information from willing Steam users on specific details of their computers, including the computer's model, CPU type, memory, and more.
In the survey for November 2022, two unreleased Macs with identifiers "Mac14,6" and "Mac15,4" were spotted towards the bottom of the list, alongside model identifiers that correspond to the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, M2 MacBook Air, and other models.
Both "Mac14,6" and "Mac15,4" are listed with 0% usage on Steam's platform, but their placement on the list does suggest Apple may be testing the unreleased Macs with upcoming Apple silicon chips on Steam's gaming platform.
Interestingly, this isn't the first time we've seen a reference to an unannounced Mac with the model identifier "Mac14,6." That same identifier has been spotted in two separate (1,2) Geekbench score entries with the M2 Max chip, which is likely to come first in upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Apple was expected to announce the updated MacBook Pro models during the fall of this year but then pushed plans until 2023.
The upcoming Macs are expected to feature M2 Pro and M2 Max chips with faster performance and possible options for higher memory configurations. Apple announced the M2 chip in June, marking the beginning of the second generation of Apple silicon, which came first to the redesigned MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Thursday December 8, 2022 2:45 am PST by Sami Fathi
Apple yesterday announced that end-to-end encryption is coming to even more sensitive types of iCloud data, including device backups, messages, photos, and more, meeting the longstanding demand of both users and privacy groups who have rallied for the company to take the significant step forward in user privacy.
iCloud end-to-end encryption, or what Apple calls "Advanced Data Protection,"...
iOS 16.2 is expected to be released next week following nearly two months of beta testing. With last-minute additions like Apple Music Sing and Advanced Data Protection, the software update now has over a dozen new features for the iPhone.
Below, we've recapped many of the new features coming with iOS 16.2, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets, the...
Due to production issues at Apple supplier factories in China, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are backordered and basically out of stock at every store. If you were planning to gift or receive an iPhone 14 Pro model for the holidays and didn't already get one, you're basically out of luck because they're gone until late December.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
With the iOS 16.2 release candidate that came out today, Apple added the new Apple Music Sing feature that was announced earlier this week. We thought we'd check out the new karaoke feature to see how it works.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple Music Sing is available on modern iPhones and iPads, as well as the newest Apple TV 4K. It's built in to the Apple...
Apple plans to publicly release iOS 16.2 for the iPhone in mid-December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The update remains in beta testing for now, with at least eight new features and changes already uncovered so far.
iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the ability to hide...
Anker this week has introduced a new sale across its most popular accessories on Amazon, including savings on USB-C cables, wall chargers, portable batteries, wireless chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Many of these sales...
Apple today announced it is expanding end-to-end encryption to many additional iCloud data categories on an opt-in basis for enhanced security.
iCloud already protects 14 data categories using end-to-end encryption by default, including the Messages app when backups are disabled, passwords stored in iCloud Keychain, Health data, Apple Maps search history, Apple Card transactions, and more,...
Twitter plans to charge $11 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription on the iPhone in order to account for the 30 percent cut that Apple takes from in-app purchases, reports The Information. On the web, Twitter Blue will be priced at $7 per month.
Prior to when Twitter Blue was paused, Twitter was charging $7.99 for a subscription, but the pricing will change before it relaunches. According ...
Apple is aiming to launch an Apple-branded consumer-oriented vehicle by 2026, and its goal is to hit a price point under $100,000 to make the car appeal to a wider range of customers, reports Bloomberg.
Apple initially planned to design a car that might look similar to Canoo's Lifestyle Vehicle, where passengers could face one another in a limousine-style car with no steering wheel or...