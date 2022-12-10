Two Unreleased Macs Spotted in Steam's Database

Two unreleased Mac models have been spotted in Steam's November 2022 survey, which gathers anonymous information from willing Steam users on specific details of their computers, including the computer's model, CPU type, memory, and more.



In the survey for November 2022, two unreleased Macs with identifiers "Mac14,6" and "Mac15,4" were spotted towards the bottom of the list, alongside model identifiers that correspond to the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, ‌M2‌ MacBook Air, and other models.

Both "Mac14,6" and "Mac15,4" are listed with 0% usage on Steam's platform, but their placement on the list does suggest Apple may be testing the unreleased Macs with upcoming Apple silicon chips on Steam's gaming platform.



Interestingly, this isn't the first time we've seen a reference to an unannounced Mac with the model identifier "Mac14,6." That same identifier has been spotted in two separate (1,2) Geekbench score entries with the ‌M2‌ Max chip, which is likely to come first in upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Apple was expected to announce the updated MacBook Pro models during the fall of this year but then pushed plans until 2023.

The upcoming Macs are expected to feature ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips with faster performance and possible options for higher memory configurations. Apple announced the ‌M2‌ chip in June, marking the beginning of the second generation of Apple silicon, which came first to the redesigned ‌MacBook Air‌ and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

