Report: Apple Starts Work on 20-Inch Foldable Display, Possibly for Future MacBook Pro

Apple has reportedly kicked off the development of a 20-inch display, possibly for a future MacBook Pro model, according to a report today by The Elec, citing industry sources.

Concept by Concept by Astropad

Per the report, the 20-inch device will feature a 20.25-inch OLED display made by an unknown South Korean component supplier. With a 20.25-inch display unfolded, the device would feature a 15.3-inch screen when folded, larger than the current largest iPad Pro but smaller than the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The report claims that Apple is eyeing a mainstream commercial launch of its foldable device in 2026 or 2027, but is cautious that Apple is unlikely to do so until it transitions the iPad and Mac to OLED displays. Currently, only the high-end iPhone and Apple Watch models have OLED displays while other Apple products have LCD panels.

In an additional tidbit of the report, The Elec claims that Apple is looking to replace the iPad mini with a foldable device that measures 10 inches and notes a foldable ‌iPhone‌ is "unlikely," despite reports that Apple is working on one.

According to today's report, Apple plans to launch 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad‌ models with OLED displays in 2024, lining up with previous reports and rumors. The report also cites 2025 as the year Apple plans to debut a MacBook Pro with an OLED display.