$8 Twitter Blue Subscription With Included Checkmark Now Available

by

Twitter today rolled out its updated Twitter Blue subscription offering, which is priced at $7.99 per month. The new subscription is $3 more expensive than the prior $4.99 per month price, and it was introduced at the insistence of Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Twitter Blue Subscription Feature Purple
Musk initially floated a $20 price point for Twitter Blue before settling on $8. The new subscription does away with ad-free articles for Twitter Blue subscribers, but it adds the same blue and white badge that Twitter previously limited to verified accounts.

Musk has pledged to make the badge available to all Twitter users, this morning calling it "the great leveler." He has expressed distaste at the verification badge being provided only to accounts of public figures, businesses, celebrities, journalists, and other high-profile users who are in danger of being impersonated on the social network.

It continues to be unclear if Twitter will implement a method of identity verification now that the blue badge is no longer a verification symbol. Earlier today, Twitter rolled out "Official" labels some accounts that had previously been verified, but Musk said he "killed" the feature and now its status is unknown. As of now, accounts that had verification prior to the new Twitter Blue rolling out retain their verification badges, but Musk has said these will be removed for those who do not pay.

Twitter Blue will also include "half the ads," the ability to post longer videos, and access to new Twitter Blue features. At the $7.99 price point and with 50% fewer ads, some have speculated that Twitter Blue could end up costing Twitter money, especially for those who subscribe to Twitter Blue through the iOS app as Twitter will need to give Apple a cut of the subscription price.

Musk today also held a meeting with Twitter advertisers, where he spoke on his moderation plans and future features. Twitter plans to build a content moderation council to make policy decisions, and he said that Twitter should honor freedom of speech, but viewpoints "don't need to be amplified."

Musk floated the idea that users would be able to send money to others on the platform in the future, and perhaps link their Twitter accounts to bank accounts. Twitter is also working on infrastructure for longer form video, with content payment options for creators. According to Musk, Twitter will be changing rapidly in the coming months, and some mistakes might be made. Features that do not work out will be rolled back. "If we do not try bold moves how will we make great improvements?" Musk said.

Tag: Twitter

Top Rated Comments

Realityck Avatar
Realityck
3 minutes ago at 11:58 am
When in doubt just uninstall.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
VSG Avatar
VSG
1 minute ago at 12:00 pm
[HEADING=2]$8 Twitter Blue Subscription With Included Checkmark (That Proves You Were Willing To Pay $8 For A Badge That Literally Says Nothing Else Than That You Paid For It) Now Available.[/HEADING]

There, fixed that for you.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

Apple Preparing iOS 16.1.1 as Widespread Wi-Fi Bug Persists

Monday November 7, 2022 8:55 am PST by
Apple is preparing an iOS 16.1.1 update for the iPhone to address bugs and issues experienced by users following the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system two weeks ago, including a persistent Wi-Fi bug that's been annoying iPhone customers. MacRumors in the past week has seen signs of devices running iOS 16.1.1 in our website analytics, indicating the update is under testing...
Read Full Article96 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature sans arrow

8 Features Rumored for the iPhone 15 Coming in 2023

Monday November 7, 2022 12:55 pm PST by
There's almost a year to go until we get new iPhone 15 models in September 2023, but we've been hearing rumors for months now. It's looking like the iPhone 15 models could get more notable updates than we saw for the iPhone 14, including features many iPhone users have wanted for years. We've rounded up some of the best features coming to the iPhone 15 that we've heard so far so MacRumors...
Read Full Article223 comments
14 inch macbook pro xmas lights

Deals: Amazon Introduces Massive Discounts on 2021 MacBook Pros, Save Up to $499

Monday November 7, 2022 6:44 am PST by
It's been a few weeks since we tracked deals on every model of the 2021 MacBook Pro, but today Amazon is providing just that, with a new all-time low price on one 14-inch model. In total, these deals reach up to $499 off select notebooks, with some of the biggest markdowns to date. 14-inch MacBook Pro Starting with the 8-Core M1 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is available for $1,599...
Read Full Article78 comments
walmart new ornametns

Deals: Walmart Kicks Off Early Black Friday 'Deals For Days' Sale With Sitewide Discounts

Monday November 7, 2022 11:00 am PST by
We're still a few weeks away from Black Friday, but of course that isn't stopping numerous retailers from holding early Black Friday sales ahead of the shopping holiday. Walmart is one of the first major ones to introduce such a sale this week, with the first leg of its "Deals For Days" event kicking off today. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and...
Read Full Article12 comments
apple show time event banner

Apple Issues Takedown Order for Popular YouTube Channel That Archived WWDC Keynotes

Monday November 7, 2022 3:39 am PST by
Apple has issued multiple takedown orders for a popular YouTube channel amongst Apple fans that archived past WWDC keynotes. The channel owner, Brendan Shanks, shared the news on Twitter alongside screenshots from YouTube with notices of the DMCA takedown orders. The channel, "Apple WWDC Videos," contained hundreds of videos of past WWDC keynotes and is now disabled after it received three...
Read Full Article282 comments
hey siri banner apple

Gurman: Apple Working On Revamped Siri Experience That Doesn't Require 'Hey Siri' Trigger Phrase

Sunday November 6, 2022 5:54 am PST by
Apple is working on an updated Siri experience that moves away from the trigger phrase "Hey Siri" currently required to invoke the digital voice assistant hands-free, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand phrases and commands without the need to use the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase but...
Read Full Article350 comments
iphone 14 pro max deep purple

Apple Issues iPhone 14 Pro Shipment Warning Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

Sunday November 6, 2022 2:57 pm PST by
Apple today said it expects iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments to be lower than the company previously anticipated due to temporary COVID-19 restrictions at the primary Foxconn factory where the devices are assembled in Zhengzhou, China. The warning was shared in a press release on the Apple Newsroom site:COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro...
Read Full Article131 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

Tuesday November 8, 2022 11:48 am PST by
Apple today debuted a new firmware update for the second-generation AirPods Pro, marking the second update that the earbuds have received since their fall launch. The existing 5A377 firmware has been updated to version 5B58. There is no word on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so we don't know what's new. Apple also does not provide instructions on how to upgrade ...
Read Full Article127 comments