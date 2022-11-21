Black Friday Discount Arrives for Magic Trackpad 2, Available for $84.99 ($44 Off)

Apple's Magic Trackpad 2 has dropped to $84.99 in new condition on Woot, down from $129.99. This is one of the best prices we've ever tracked on the accessory, and only Woot has the deal.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Magic Trackpad 2 is in new condition and is in stock and ready to ship from Woot, with free shipping options available for Amazon Prime members. The Magic Trackpad 2 is compatible with Macs and iPads (running iPadOS 13.4 or later), and only the white color option is on sale today.

This appears to be the model that ships with a USB-A to Lightning cable, instead of the more current models that ship with USB-C to Lightning cables.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.