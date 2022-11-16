Deals: Apple's New iPad Drops to Record Low Price of $399 ($50 Off)

Last week, B&H Photo introduced the first-ever discount on Apple's 10.9-inch iPad, and today the retailer has expanded this deal slightly with a new color. You can get the Blue and Silver 64GB Wi-Fi iPads for $399.00, down from $449.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This remains the lowest price we've ever seen for these brand-new iPads, which Apple just updated last month. The 10th generation iPad comes with the A14 Bionic chip, support for the Apple Pencil, and Touch ID.

As of writing, only B&H Photo has this record low sale on the new iPad. In terms of stock, B&H Photo says that the Blue color option is facing limited quantities, while the Silver model is readily available.

