Best Early Black Friday Deals on Apple TV 4K, AirPods, iPad, MagSafe, More

Although we're still two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, we've begun seeing many solid deals arrive on Apple products, like the early Black Friday discounts we shared on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this post, we're focusing less on a specific device and more on Apple in general, with early holiday discounts hitting Apple TV 4K, iPad, AirPods Pro, MagSafe accessories, and more.

Shoppers should note that although many of the deals shared below are current record low prices, there is no guarantee we won't see steeper discounts later in the month or in December. Apple product sales fluctuate often during the holidays, so the best you can do is strike while the iron is hot during these best-ever price events.



Apple TV 4K (2021)

The 2021 Apple TV 4K has seen steep discounts since the summer, and prices have only been dropping even more following the announcement of the new 2022 Apple TV 4K models. Right now on Amazon you can get the 32GB 2021 Apple TV 4K for $99.99, which is an $79 discount and an all-time low price.



Apple TV 4K (2022)

If you want the latest Apple TV 4K model, you won't be able to save as much money, but Amazon does still have a small deal. You can get the 64GB 2022 Apple TV 4K for $124.99, down from $129.00. The 128GB 2022 Apple TV 4K model is also available at a slight discount.



MagSafe Battery Pack

Amazon has a new record low price on the MagSafe Battery Pack, available for $71.00, down from $99.00. This accessory rarely sees discounts, so now is a great time to snag the battery pack at its best-ever price.



MagSafe Duo Charger

Another MagSafe accessory, the MagSafe Duo Charger, is down to $103.00 right now on Amazon, from its original price of $129.00. This is the first time we've tracked a deal on the MagSafe Duo Charger in more than a month.



AirPods Pro 2

Apple just launched the second-generation AirPods Pro, and Amazon has had the headphones at a $15 discount for a few weeks now. This is a second-best price, but still a solid markdown on the brand-new accessory.



10.9-Inch iPad (2022)

B&H Photo has the first major discount on the just-released 10.9-inch iPad, available for $399.00 (64GB Wi-Fi), down from $449.00. As of writing, only B&H Photo has this deal, and only in the Blue color.



11-Inch iPad Pro (2022)

Amazon has the first notable discount on the brand new iPad Pro lineup, with $50 savings on the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro. As of today, this remains the only new iPad Pro with a deal, and B&H Photo is matching Amazon's price.



iPad Mini 6

You can get Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for its all-time low price of $399.99 right now on Amazon, which is a $99 discount on the 2021 tablet. This remains the best deal we've ever seen on the iPad mini 6, and only Amazon has the sale right now.



Studio Display

For Apple's display products, we're tracking best-ever prices on the Studio Display with standard glass at Amazon and B&H Photo. It's on sale for $1,499.00, which is $100 off its original price. The nano-texture glass option is also $100 off on B&H Photo.



Pro Display XDR

Apple's high-end Pro Display XDR with nano-texture glass has dropped to $5,499.00 on Amazon and B&H Photo, down from $5,999.00. This is a match of the all-time low price on this display.

We're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2022.