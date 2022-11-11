Apple Losing Talent to Google Amid Push to Improve Spotlight and Launch Search Engine
Apple is seeking to improve Spotlight search, but is still years away from launching a search engine to rival Google, according to The Information.
The paywalled report explains that Apple's search technology faces a setback amid loss of talent to Google. In 2018, Apple sought to bolster development of a web search engine by buying machine learning startup Laserlike, which was founded by three former Google search engineers. The company's technology recommended websites based on a user's interests and browsing history. Now, Laserlike's founders have reportedly returned to Google.
Apple's search team is believed to contain at least 200 employees and powers the technology behind Spotlight, Siri Suggestions, and answers provided by Siri. The company is still at least four years away from launching a replacement to Google search, according to one person involved with the team speaking to The Information. While Google pays Apple around $15 billion per year to stay as the default search engine on Apple devices, Apple developing an in-house rival to Google search could increase its leverage during its periodic negotiations with Google over the deal.
In the meanwhile, Apple has apparently discussed using the technology to power search for Apple Music and the App Store. Apple currently uses the search technology to generate data for Apple teams developing apps that use natural language processing, such as the Translate app, and to use tweets to determine newsworthy events that should show up in results and recommend Apple News articles. One of the team's immediate priorities is said to be improving Spotlight so that it can handle "100 times more" queries than it does today.
Popular Stories
Apple today released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1, minor bug fix updates that that come two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more.
The iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS 16.1.1...
Apple today debuted a new firmware update for the second-generation AirPods Pro, marking the second update that the earbuds have received since their fall launch.
The existing 5A377 firmware has been updated to version 5B58.
There is no word on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so we don't know what's new. Apple also does not provide instructions on how to upgrade ...
There's almost a year to go until we get new iPhone 15 models in September 2023, but we've been hearing rumors for months now. It's looking like the iPhone 15 models could get more notable updates than we saw for the iPhone 14, including features many iPhone users have wanted for years.
We've rounded up some of the best features coming to the iPhone 15 that we've heard so far so MacRumors...
Apple recently indicated that its product lineup is "set" heading into the holiday shopping season, suggesting that there won't be any new Macs or other devices announced through the remainder of 2022. Nonetheless, there are still at least five notable items on Apple's agenda to expect before the end of the year, as outlined below.
iOS 16.2
iOS 16.2 is currently in beta and is expected to...
Apple is preparing an iOS 16.1.1 update for the iPhone to address bugs and issues experienced by users following the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system two weeks ago, including a persistent Wi-Fi bug that's been annoying iPhone customers.
MacRumors in the past week has seen signs of devices running iOS 16.1.1 in our website analytics, indicating the update is under testing...
A Chinese YouTuber has gone to great lengths to construct a foldable iPhone out of existing parts, merging the internal components of an iPhone with the foldable chassis of a Motorola Razr. The resulting device is an iPhone that is able to be folded in half.
The video is in the Chinese language with subtitles, and walks through the process used for deconstructing both devices. All of the...
Apple today released macOS Ventura 13.0.1, a minor update to the macOS Ventura operating system that was released in October. The new software comes two weeks after the official launch of Ventura. The macOS Ventura update can be downloaded on eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. macOS Ventura 13.0.1 is a bug fix update, and it addresses two security...
Like many retailers, Best Buy is offering hundreds of deals as part of an early Black Friday shopping event during the first few weeks of November. Unlike Walmart, which is dividing up its early Black Friday sale into three events, Best Buy's sale is one massive ongoing sale leading up to November 25.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a...
Twitter will not be moving forward with an "Official" label that would be used to identify companies, major media outlets, public figures, and others who are in danger of being impersonated on the social network, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said today.
Just hours after Twitter began rolling out the "Official" checkmark that was provided to some accounts alongside the standard white and blue...
Top Rated Comments
Apple has realized how lucrative the ad business can be
If so, sad times for Apple...