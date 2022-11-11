Apple Losing Talent to Google Amid Push to Improve Spotlight and Launch Search Engine

by

Apple is seeking to improve Spotlight search, but is still years away from launching a search engine to rival Google, according to The Information.

hey siri banner apple
The paywalled report explains that Apple's search technology faces a setback amid loss of talent to Google. In 2018, Apple sought to bolster development of a web search engine by buying machine learning startup Laserlike, which was founded by three former Google search engineers. The company's technology recommended websites based on a user's interests and browsing history. Now, Laserlike's founders have reportedly returned to Google.

Apple's search team is believed to contain at least 200 employees and powers the technology behind Spotlight, Siri Suggestions, and answers provided by ‌Siri‌. The company is still at least four years away from launching a replacement to Google search, according to one person involved with the team speaking to The Information. While Google pays Apple around $15 billion per year to stay as the default search engine on Apple devices, Apple developing an in-house rival to Google search could increase its leverage during its periodic negotiations with Google over the deal.

In the meanwhile, Apple has apparently discussed using the technology to power search for Apple Music and the App Store. Apple currently uses the search technology to generate data for Apple teams developing apps that use natural language processing, such as the Translate app, and to use tweets to determine newsworthy events that should show up in results and recommend Apple News articles. One of the team's immediate priorities is said to be improving Spotlight so that it can handle "100 times more" queries than it does today.

Top Rated Comments

sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
58 minutes ago at 06:48 am
Apple trying to create their own search engine so they can collect user data and eventually show users ads. I see what you're up to. ;)

Apple has realized how lucrative the ad business can be
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
assb10yr Avatar
assb10yr
1 hour ago at 06:41 am
Slow news Friday!!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
anshuvorty Avatar
anshuvorty
59 minutes ago at 06:47 am
Another hint that Apple desperately wants to join the ad business?

If so, sad times for Apple...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
madmin Avatar
madmin
1 hour ago at 06:43 am
So sell your startup to Apple and then take your old job back at Google, nice work !
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
36 minutes ago at 07:10 am
OMG...the sky is falling. Again, according to the experts here. Will Apple survive? Keep your pearls nearby. The Apple is doomed tsunami is coming!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ct2k7 Avatar
ct2k7
1 hour ago at 06:42 am
Apple's search systems, depending on where it is, can be awful. Some are good, but Apple Music is not.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

