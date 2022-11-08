Apple Seeds Second Beta of macOS Ventura 13.1 to Developers

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Ventura 13.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta launching two weeks after Apple seeded the first macOS Ventura 13.1 beta.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, the beta will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings.

With ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.1, Apple has debuted the Freeform app, which is aimed at creative collaboration. It can be used for brainstorming, planning out ideas, jotting down thoughts, sketching, and other creative purposes.

Users can insert drawings, sticky notes, shapes, text boxes, photos, videos, PDFs, links, and other documents, with Freeform serving as a blank canvas. Freeform "boards" can be shared with other people and discussed over FaceTime, with updates from all participants synced to everyone in real-time.

‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.1 also introduces support for an updated Home app architecture that improves performance for smart home devices, with these features also available in iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2.