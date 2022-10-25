Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Ventura 13.1 to Developers
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Ventura 13.1 update to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming one day after the official launch of macOS Ventura.
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences.
We don't yet know what new features or changes are included in macOS Ventura 13.1, but should we find anything in the beta, we'll update this article.
