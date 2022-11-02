Could Apple's Next Product Announcement Finally Be an AR/VR Headset?

by

Apple is no longer expected to announce any new Apple silicon Macs during the remainder of this year, according to reports. With no new Macs on the horizon for 2022, Apple's product lineup is "set" for the rest of the year, according to the company's CEO Tim Cook. Now, all eyes are on 2023.

apple ar headset concept 2Concept render based on purported leaked information by Ian Zelbo

Apple released many new products in 2022, including a completely redesigned MacBook Air, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, new iPads, the Apple Watch Ultra, and more. One product missing from Apple's list of 2022 announcements is the company's long-rumored AR/VR headset, which has been in development for several years.

The development of Apple's headset, which may be called "Apple Reality Pro," has ramped up in the last year, and Apple's finally expected to unveil the headset next year after multiple delays. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable source for supply chain-related information, Apple will announce the headset in a few months' time during an event in January of 2023.

Other reliable sources have all indicated the headset will be announced sometime next year. Still, other than Kuo's report, no further information on when exactly Apple may decide to announce it has been reported. If Kuo's information is proven accurate, it would be the first Apple event in January since a special event in 2010, where Steve Jobs announced the iPad.

The headset will be Apple's biggest product announcement since the original Apple Watch, so Apple may decide to dedicate an entire event to the headset rather than including it at another event, such as WWDC.

For the last three years, a headset reveal at WWDC has remained a possibility since the announcement of the headset will likely include the revealing of realityOS, an entirely new operating system and platform for developers that will run on Apple's future AR/VR products.

Apple's last event of 2022 was in September for the ‌iPhone 14‌, the new AirPods Pro, and a new lineup of Apple Watch models. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported last month that Apple had canceled plans to hold another event this fall in October dedicated to new iPads and Mac models. In a recent Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple held off with another event this year to save "marketing energy for the Reality Pro headset debut next year."

When the headset does get announced, it could be one of Apple's most expensive products. The headset is expected to be a niche product targeted at developers and high-end professionals, with a price tag of around $3,000. Apple is already working on a cheaper model of the headset, which will be followed by a pair of augmented reality glasses later this decade.

Do you think Apple's AR/VR headset is the next product announcement from Apple? Let us know in the comments.

