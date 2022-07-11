Kuo: Second-Generation Apple AR/VR Headset to Launch in 2025, Could Include More Affordable Option

Apple plans to launch its second-generation AR/VR headset in the first half of 2025, likely featuring a more high-end configuration and a new affordable option, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today.



Writing in his Medium blog, Kuo said the following:



The second-generation Apple AR/VR may have high-end and more-affordable models, which will launch in 1H25, and component suppliers will start shipping in 2H24. Apple AR/MR shipments may reach 10 million units as soon as 2025 or 2026, thanks to the second-generation Apple AR/MR product segmentation strategy and ecosystem.

Apple has not yet released its first AR/MR headset but plans to hold a special event to showcase the product during January of 2023, Kuo has previously reported. Apple's first headset is set to be an expensive product, costing upwards of $3,000. A new affordable option would help Apple make its headset more mainstream and increase overall shipments to 10 million by 2025 or 2026, according to the analyst.

