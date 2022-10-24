PayPal Announces Support for Safari Passkeys Feature

Popular payments service PayPal today announced that it is introducing support for passkeys, providing an easier and more secure login method for PayPal accounts. Apple integrated passkeys into iOS with the launch of iOS 16, and it is also available in iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura, coming today.



Passkeys are an industry standard developed by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium, so PayPal's passkey integration will work on Apple devices as well as on other devices that support the feature.

PayPal says that passkey logins will be available to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users on the PayPal website, and it will expand to other platforms in the future. Passkeys replace passwords, and will allow users to log in without remembering a password.

To create a passkey, PayPal users can log in to the website and then choose the "Create a passkey" option. Passkeys on iOS and Mac devices sync with iCloud Keychain for security purposes, and logins are authenticated with Face ID or Touch ID.

While PayPal is one of the first companies to implement passkeys support, there are other apps and websites that it works with, including Best Buy, eBay, Dashlane, and Kayak.