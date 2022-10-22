Top Stories: New iPad Pro, iPad, Apple TV, and More Announced

Largely in line with expectations, we saw a number of Apple product updates this week via press release with the iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV. All three products are available to order now with launches coming over the next couple of weeks.

We also got official confirmation of release dates for macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16, while we're still expecting some Mac-related updates before the end of the year, likely sometime next month, so read on below for all of the details!

Everything Apple Announced This Week: iPad Pro With M2 Chip, Redesigned iPad, Updated Apple TV, and More

While there was no Apple Event this week, it was still a very busy time, with Apple announcing new iPad Pro models with the M2 chip, a redesigned 10th-generation iPad, an updated Apple TV, and more.

Apple also confirmed that macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, and iOS 16.1 will all be released on Monday, October 24.

We've put together a video recapping everything that Apple announced and shared links to all of our coverage, while our latest episode of The MacRumors Show dissects all of the announcements.

Apple Announces New iPad Pro With M2 Chip and More

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro received a relatively minor update this week with the M2 chip, support for new Apple Pencil hover functionality, Wi-Fi 6E support, and ProRes video recording.

The new iPad Pro is available to order now and launches on Wednesday, October 26. In the United States, pricing continues to start at $799 for the 11-inch model and at $1,099 for the 12.9-inch model.

Apple Unveils 10th-Gen iPad With Complete Redesign, 10.9-Inch Display, USB-C, and More

The entry-level iPad received a complete redesign this week and now features a larger 10.9-inch display with slimmer bezels, a USB-C port, a Touch ID power button, a landscape FaceTime camera, and an A14 Bionic chip. Pricing now starts at $449.

Despite gaining flat edges, the new iPad is still only compatible with the original Apple Pencil, but an adapter is now required for pairing and charging the accessory. The adapter has quickly become a meme on social media.

Apple Announces New Apple TV 4K With A15 Bionic Chip and HDR10+ for $129

The Apple TV 4K received a spec bump this week, with new features including an A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+ video support, up to 128GB of storage, a Siri Remote with a USB-C port for charging, and more. Pricing now starts at a lower $129.

The new Apple TV is thinner and lighter with a fanless design, and it also has increased RAM. In total, there are at least 10 new features and changes with the new Apple TV, so be sure to check out our list to learn everything that is new.

macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 With Stage Manager and More Launching October 24

Apple this week announced release dates for macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16. Both updates will be available starting Monday, October 24.

A key new feature of both updates is Stage Manager — although the implementation varies on each platform, and there are still some lingering issues with the iPad version of the feature in the latest betas.

Both updates will likely be released around 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday.

iOS 16.1 Launching October 24 With These 8 New Features

iOS 16.1 will also be released on Monday, October 24, according to Apple. The update includes eight notable features for iPhone users, including Live Activities in third-party apps, iCloud Shared Photo Library, Apple Fitness+ without an Apple Watch, and more.

There are still some previously announced iOS 16 features that have yet to be released, such as Apple's new digital canvas app Freeform and Emergency SOS via Satellite.

New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini With M2 Pro Chips Likely to Launch in November

With this week's announcements of new iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV models out of the way, attention now turns to the Mac. Rumors suggest Apple plans to launch new high-end MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with M2 series chips later this year.

In his newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the initial version of macOS Ventura will include support for new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which he expects to be released in the "near future." As for the Mac mini, Gurman previously claimed that new models with both M2 and M2 Pro chip options were in development, and those are also likely to debut before the end of the year.

