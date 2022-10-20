iOS 16.1 for iPhone Launching on Monday With These 8 New Features

by

As expected, Apple today confirmed in a press release that iOS 16.1 will be released on Monday, October 24 alongside iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow
iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features for iPhone users, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities support in third-party apps on the App Store, along with several bug fixes. Below, we have recapped everything new in iOS 16.1 and shared complete release notes for the update ahead of its release next week.

iCloud Shared Photo Library

ios 16 icloud shared photo library
iCloud‌ Shared Photo Library makes it easier for you to share photos with your family members or friends in the Photos app. The feature will let you and up to five other people add, edit, or remove photos in a shared library accessible via iCloud.

Live Activities for Third-Party Apps

ios 16 live activities feature
iOS 16.1 expands Live Activities to third-party apps in the App Store. The feature allows iPhone users to stay on top of real-time events, such as a sports game or a food delivery order, right on the Lock Screen or in the Dynamic Island.

Live Activities appear at the bottom of the Lock Screen on iPhone 13 models and earlier, as well as on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. On the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Live Activities appear in the Dynamic Island when the device is unlocked, or on the Lock Screen when the device is locked or in always-on display mode.

Clean Energy Charging

clean energy charging ios 16 1
iOS 16.1 includes a new Clean Energy Charging feature that Apple says "aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimizing charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources." The feature is available in the U.S. only.

Apple Fitness+ Without an Apple Watch

Apple Fitness Plus iPhone 14 Pro
Apple Fitness+ is available to iPhone users without an Apple Watch starting with iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and tvOS 16.1. Without an Apple Watch, iPhone users will not see real-time metrics like heart rate and calories burned during a workout.

Launched in December 2020, Apple Fitness+ features a library of over 3,000 workout and meditation videos, with new content added weekly. The subscription-based service is available through the Fitness app on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV in 21 countries, with U.S. pricing set at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Matter Accessories in Home App

matter iot standard
iOS 16.1 includes support for Matter, an upcoming connectivity standard that will enable compatible smart home accessories to work together seamlessly across multiple platforms, including Apple's HomeKit, Amazon's Alexa, and Google's Home.

Controlling Matter accessories with the Home app and Siri will require a HomePod, HomePod mini, Apple TV 4K, or Apple TV HD running as a home hub.

Apple Card Savings Account

Apple Card Savings Account
Starting with iOS 16.1, Apple Card users will be able to open a new "high-yield" savings account from Goldman Sachs and have their Daily Cash cashback rewards automatically deposited into it, with no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. Users will be able to manage the savings account in the Wallet app.

Reachability Support for Dynamic Island

iPhone 14 Pro Reachability Feature
iOS 16.1 adds Reachability support for the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models, making it easier to access with one hand.

Reachability is an optional feature that lowers the top half of the screen so it's within easy reach of your fingers. The feature can be enabled in the Settings app under Accessibility → Touch → Reachability. To use the feature, simply swipe down on the bottom edge of the screen. To return to a regular view, tap the upper half of the screen.

Key Sharing in Wallet App

iOS 16.1 allows you to securely share keys stored in the Wallet app for cars, hotel rooms, and more via messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp.

iOS 16.1 Release Notes

Apple's full release notes for iOS 16.1:

This update introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library making it easy to keep your family photos up to date. This release also adds support for third party apps in Live Activities, support for Apple Fitness+ on iPhone even if you don’t have an Apple Watch, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.

iCloud Shared Photo Library
- Separate library for seamlessly sharing photos and videos with up to five other people
- Setup rules allow you to easily contribute past photos based on start date or people in the photos when you set up or join a library
- Library filters for quickly switching between viewing the Shared Library, your Personal Library, or both libraries together
- Shared edits and permissions let everyone add, edit, favorite, caption, and delete photos
- Sharing toggle in Camera lets you choose to send photos you take straight to the Shared Library, or enable a setting to share automatically when other participants are detected nearby using Bluetooth

Live Activities
- Live Activities from third party apps are available in the Dynamic Island and on the Lock Screen for iPhone 14 Pro models

Fitness+
- Apple Fitness+ is supported on iPhone even if you don’t have an Apple Watch

Wallet
- Key sharing enables you to securely share car, hotel room, and other keys in Wallet using messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp
- Savings account enables Apple Card customers to grow their Daily Cash by depositing it in a high yield savings account

Home
- Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems

Clean Energy Charging
- New setting that can try to reduce your carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available

Books
- Reader controls are automatically hidden as you start reading

This update also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:
- Deleted conversations may appear in the conversations list in Messages
- Dynamic Island content is not available when using Reachability
- CarPlay may fail to connect when using a VPN app

iOS 16.1 should be released around 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16
Related Forum: iOS 16

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced Today: M2 iPad Pro, Redesigned iPad, Updated Apple TV, and More

Tuesday October 18, 2022 1:05 pm PDT by
While we didn't have a full-blown Apple event today, it has felt almost as busy as one with Apple announcing updates for three significant product lines: the iPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV. All of the coverage from today can be tough to keep up with, so check out our video recap of the announcements and a list of our news article below. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article123 comments
Apple TV 4K hero 221018

Apple Announces New Apple TV 4K With A15 Bionic Chip and HDR10+ for $129

Tuesday October 18, 2022 7:55 am PDT by
Apple today announced an updated Apple TV 4K model with the A15 Bionic chip, support for HDR10+, and an updated Siri Remote, for a starting price of $129. The A15 Bionic chip gives the Apple TV 4K "faster performance and more fluid gameplay," according to Apple. The efficiency gains of the A15 allow the Apple TV to provide a thinner, lighter, fanless design for the first time, and it uses...
Read Full Article328 comments
ipad pro m1 feature

Gurman: Apple to Announce New iPad Pro With M2 Chip This Tuesday

Monday October 17, 2022 4:17 pm PDT by
Apple plans to announce new iPad Pro models with the M2 chip this Tuesday, October 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman previously said updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models would be announced "in a matter of days, and he has since narrowed down the timeframe to tomorrow. The announcement will likely occur in the form of an Apple Newsroom press release. Key new...
Read Full Article178 comments
Apple iPad 10th gen hero 221018

Apple Unveils 10th-Gen iPad With Complete Redesign, 10.9-Inch Display, USB-C, and More

Tuesday October 18, 2022 8:00 am PDT by
Apple today announced the 10th-generation iPad, featuring the A14 Bionic chip and a complete redesign with a range of color options. The 10th-generation iPad features an all-new design with flat sides and a larger, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display like the iPad Air. The device now features a Touch ID side button and comes in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow. The iPad gains the A14 Bionic...
Read Full Article429 comments
apple store down

Apple Store Down Ahead of Rumored New iPad Pro Announcement

Tuesday October 18, 2022 5:06 am PDT by
Apple's online storefront has gone down ahead of the expected announcement of new iPad models via press release. Upon the online store going down, Apple CEO Tim Cook seemingly tweeted a teaser for a new product announcement with the hashtag "#TakeNote," which could allude to the Apple Pencil and the notetaking capabilities of the iPad: The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote pic.twitter.c ...
Read Full Article217 comments
iPad Pro M2

Apple Announces New iPad Pro With M2 Chip and Other New Features

Tuesday October 18, 2022 7:57 am PDT by
Apple today introduced a new iPad Pro with the M2 chip, a new hovering Apple Pencil feature, faster Wi-Fi 6E, and more. With the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro has up to 15% faster CPU performance and up to 35% faster GPU performance compared to the previous iPad Pro with the M1 chip, according to Apple. The chip has a new media engine and image signal processor that enables ProRes video...
Read Full Article246 comments
iphone 14 lineup

Apple Acknowledges 'SIM Not Supported' Bug Impacting iPhone 14 Users

Monday October 17, 2022 12:23 am PDT by
Apple has acknowledged yet another iOS 16 bug impacting customers of the iPhone 14, this time related to cellular data and SIM card support. In a memo seen by MacRumors, Apple acknowledges that some users of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max may see a message that reads "SIM Not Supported" appear on their device. After displaying the pop-up message, the...
Read Full Article200 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature 1

macOS Ventura Expected to Launch in Final Week of October With Support for Next 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro

Sunday October 16, 2022 7:04 am PDT by
Apple plans to release macOS Ventura alongside iPadOS 16 during the week of October 24, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest newsletter, Gurman said the first version of macOS Ventura adds support for new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which are expected to be released in the "near future." The new MacBook Pro models will be available with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip...
Read Full Article141 comments
10th Generation iPad Case Speck

Case for 10th-Generation iPad With Apple Pencil 2 Support Appears at Target

Monday October 17, 2022 10:07 am PDT by
A third-party case for the rumored 10th-generation iPad appears to have hit the shelves early at a Target store in the United States. Twitter user @roeeban today shared photos of a folio for an unreleased 2022 version of the entry-level iPad. The folio is designed by popular accessory maker Speck, which has been making cases for Apple products for well over a decade and likely has sources...
Read Full Article109 comments
2022 ipad lineup

Apple's New 2022 iPad Lineup Gives Customers More Options Than Ever

Tuesday October 18, 2022 9:53 am PDT by
Apple today updated its iPad lineup with a new 10th-generation entry-level iPad and new high-end iPad Pro options. With the two new iPads, Apple's iPad lineup is larger than ever, with even more choices for customers. At the top end of the spectrum, the lineup starts with the iPad Pro, which begins at $799. With the iPad Pro, users get the new M2 Apple silicon chip, advanced displays with...
Read Full Article181 comments