Apple Lowers Prices of Refurbished 11-inch iPad Pro Models Following New Releases

Apple has lowered the price of refurbished iPad Pro models following the announcement of a new ‌iPad Pro‌ and entry-level iPad, giving customers who may want an older model the opportunity to purchase one at a lower price.



As spotted on Twitter, Apple has lowered the price of the 2018 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ in 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations. The 64GB refurbished model now costs $469, 256GB for $539, 512GB for $689, and 1TB for $849. The 2018 ‌iPad Pro‌ includes a full-screen design, a single camera, and the A12X Bionic chip, and is one of several ‌iPad‌ models Apple offers on its refurbished store.

Yesterday, Apple announced an updated ‌iPad Pro‌ that's now powered by the M2 Apple silicon chip, offering performance improvements compared to the M1 chip in last year's model. The new ‌iPad Pro‌ features the same display and camera hardware as the previous generation. Apple also announced the 10th-generation entry-level ‌iPad‌ with a new design, USB-C, and support for only the first-generation Apple Pencil.