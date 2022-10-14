Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second in U.S. to Unionize
Apple Penn Square employees have voted to unionize, according to Bloomberg's Josh Eidelson. The store, located in Oklahoma City, is the second Apple retail location to form a union in the U.S. following a store in Towson, Maryland earlier this year.
The employees reportedly voted 56 to 32 in favor of joining the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union following an election open to all staff at the store. The ballots were counted by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Friday evening.
In response to Apple Penn Square employees unionizing, an Apple spokesperson shared the following statement with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman:
We believe the open, direct and collaborative relationship we have with our valued team members is the best way to provide an excellent experience for our customers, and for our teams. We're proud to provide our team members with strong compensation and exceptional benefits. Since 2018, we've increased our starting rates in the US by 45% and we've made many significant enhancements to our industry-leading benefits, including new educational and family support programs.
This story will be updated with more details. Refresh for the latest.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
