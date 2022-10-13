Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak to Speak at WSJ Event During Prospective iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura Launch Week

Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak and software engineering head Craig Federighi will be two of the speakers at The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event that is set to be held on Tuesday, October 25.



The topic of the session has yet to be announced, but it will be hosted by The Wall Street Journal technology columnist Joanna Stern. Joswiak and Federighi will be speaking from 7:35 p.m. Pacific Time to 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Slipped under the radar, but @gregjoz and Craig Federighi are speaking on Oct. 25th at the WSJ conference in Laguna Beach. Something tells me they will have plenty to discuss. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 13, 2022

Based on the timing of the event, the duo will likely discuss iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura , both of which are likely to launch during the week of October 24 . Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said last week that ‌iPadOS 16‌ will be released in the final week of October, and ‌macOS Ventura‌ will probably come out alongside it as it is in an advanced stage of beta testing. Apple is also gearing up to debut new Macs and iPads, so it's possible that the Tech Live conference will be timed with new product announcements.

Other speakers at WSJ Tech Live will include Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger, Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, and more.