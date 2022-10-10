iPadOS 16 Expected to Launch in Final Week of October

Apple plans to release iPadOS 16.1 in the final week of October, barring any new software bugs or issues, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In a tweet, Gurman said iPadOS 16.1 is on track to be released the week of October 24. Apple will likely release iOS 16.1 at the same time as iPadOS 16.1 given that the updates have the same build number.

Apple previously said iPadOS 16 would be released in October, but it did not provide a specific release date.

iPadOS 16 was initially expected to be released alongside iOS 16 in September, but Apple delayed the software update after some users criticized the new Stage Manager feature that allows for multiple apps to be used in overlapping windows.

Apple recently expanded Stage Manager to older iPad Pro models with A12X and A12Z chips released in 2018 and 2020, albeit without external display support, which limits the feature to four apps on the built-in display on these models. Apple also delayed external display support for iPad models with the M1 chip until later this year.

Given the delay, iPadOS 16 will be released as iPadOS 16.1 instead. The update is compatible with all iPad Pro models, the third-generation iPad Air and later, the fifth-generation iPad mini and later, and the fifth-generation iPad and later.

macOS Ventura will also be released in October.