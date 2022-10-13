1Password 8 for Apple Watch Released With New Features and Complications
AgileBits has announced the release of 1Password 8 for Apple Watch, a natural extension to its iOS app that completes the rollout of the new version of its multi-platform password manager.
1Password on Apple Watch gives users customizable access to "nearly anything" in their 1Password account, even when they don't have their iPhone or an internet connection, according to the developers. The rebuilt app also brings full support for watch face complications. From the AgileBits blog post:
1Password now offers complications you can configure for quick access to nearly any kind of information from your 1Password account. Need to keep your booking code handy while traveling? Add it as a complication to your current watch face so you can get to it in a single tap. Always logging into a particular account for work that needs a two-factor code? Pin it to your watch face for at-a-glance access.
Beyond complications, 1Password for Apple Watch lets users view custom fields (including multi-line notes) and custom item icons. Users can designate individual items in their 1Password account using their iPhone to have them sync securely to Apple Watch.
In addition, 1Password for Apple Watch supports Markdown for notes, as well as the ability to view passwords in Large Type, making them more comfortable to read on a smaller display.
1Password for Apple Watch is bundled with the iOS app, and those who don't have Automatic App Downloads enabled for their watch can install 1Password from the Watch app on their iPhone.
1Password 8 for iOS is available to download on the App Store. A subscription is required, with individual pricing set at $3.99 per month for unlimited access across several platforms, including iOS, macOS, Windows, Android, and others. A 30-day free trial is available.
