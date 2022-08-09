1Password 8 for iOS and Android Released With New Design and Features

AgileBits today announced the release of 1Password 8 for iOS and Android, completing the rollout of the new version and bringing parity to the desktop and mobile apps.



1Password 8 for mobile takes into account customer feedback gathered during the early access launches earlier this year, and includes a new customizable home screen.

Users can personalize the home screen in several ways, such as by highlighting favorites, reordering sections, viewing recently created items, pinning specific fields from a login, and adding quick actions.

First seen in 1Password 8 for desktop, the new Watchtower dashboard has also made it to mobile. The dashboard is designed to provide actionable alerts and a holistic view of security risks and vulnerabilities, with a view to making it easy for 1Password admins and users to protect themselves by quickly identifying and updating weak passwords, inactive 2FA and compromised passwords that put them at risk.



An updated always-on navigation bar also allows users to quickly access the home screen, search for items, and open Watchtower or app settings. It also includes new item icons, typography, detailed views for items and vaults, and more.

1Password 8 for iOS is available to download on the App Store. A subscription is required, with individual pricing set at $3.99 per month for unlimited access across several platforms, including iOS, macOS, Windows, Android, and others. A 30-day free trial is available.