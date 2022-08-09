1Password 8 for iOS and Android Released With New Design and Features

by

AgileBits today announced the release of 1Password 8 for iOS and Android, completing the rollout of the new version and bringing parity to the desktop and mobile apps.

Copy of 1Password 8 for mobile Collection View for Home iOS Collection View for Home Android
1Password 8 for mobile takes into account customer feedback gathered during the early access launches earlier this year, and includes a new customizable home screen.

Users can personalize the home screen in several ways, such as by highlighting favorites, reordering sections, viewing recently created items, pinning specific fields from a login, and adding quick actions.

First seen in 1Password 8 for desktop, the new Watchtower dashboard has also made it to mobile. The dashboard is designed to provide actionable alerts and a holistic view of security risks and vulnerabilities, with a view to making it easy for 1Password admins and users to protect themselves by quickly identifying and updating weak passwords, inactive 2FA and compromised passwords that put them at risk.

Copy of 1Password 8 for mobile Watchtower Dashboard iOS Watchtower Weak Passwords Android
An updated always-on navigation bar also allows users to quickly access the home screen, search for items, and open Watchtower or app settings. It also includes new item icons, typography, detailed views for items and vaults, and more.

1Password 8 for iOS is available to download on the App Store. A subscription is required, with individual pricing set at $3.99 per month for unlimited access across several platforms, including iOS, macOS, Windows, Android, and others. A 30-day free trial is available.

Tag: AgileBits

Top Rated Comments

karnac Avatar
karnac
50 minutes ago at 06:26 am
Sad to watch a great company destroy itself. I'd be a loyal purchaser if they still offered the standalone model and private vault support. Makes you look at them a bit sideways, suspect ulterior motives in centralizing our databases... ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
incoherent_1 Avatar
incoherent_1
41 minutes ago at 06:35 am
I have been a proud supporter of this company since the original version came out… until this one.

The deception and downright lies about moving to a subscription-only model (by the company’s own reps on this very forum), moving away from resource-efficient design, etc. all pushed me away.

It was SO EASY to switch to Bitwarden I’m sorry I didn’t do it sooner when the writing was already on the wall. To hell with 1Password.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Jordan Klein Avatar
Jordan Klein
58 minutes ago at 06:18 am
I really hope that the latest 7.x release continues working in future versions of macOS and iOS. Since removing local vaults, I have decided I will not upgrade, as I do not trust my password vault to be stored in anyone's cloud, including 1Password's. It's sad for me, as I've been a customer since 3.x.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MNGR Avatar
MNGR
53 minutes ago at 06:23 am
Local vaults no longer supported. So goodbye 1p.
I will not store my passwords on the net
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
45 minutes ago at 06:31 am

Who cares? It’s a password app.
I care, I don't tend to like resource hog apps written in a bloated language so the dev can save $$. I'd gladly have paid a reasonable amount more if they hadn't moved to Electron.

https://www.macobserver.com/analysis/understanding-1password-move-to-electron/
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jsamuelson Avatar
jsamuelson
19 minutes ago at 06:56 am

Sad to watch a great company destroy itself. I'd be a loyal purchaser if they still offered the standalone model and private vault support. Makes you look at them a bit sideways, suspect ulterior motives in centralizing our databases... ?
Their last funding round was $620 million valuing the company at $6.8 billion. I wish I could destroy myself that hard.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

