Google Claims Apple Follows Its Lead in Smartphone Innovation: 'We Take It As a Compliment'

by

During Google's latest launch event, the company made multiple references to Apple and the iPhone 14, iOS 16, and Apple's reluctance to adopt support for RCS messaging.

pixel 7 and pixel 7 pro
Google yesterday held an event where it announced the Pixel Watch, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and offered new details on the Pixel Tablet. During the event, some presenters couldn't help but take a few jabs at Apple and some of Cupertino's latest announcements.

"Pixel has always been a leader in smartphone innovation," said Brian Rakowski, Google's vice president of product management, speaking about Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. "We take it as a compliment when others in the industry follow our lead, like the always-on display and At a Glance, putting useful information right on your Lock Screen," Rakowski continued, alluding to Live Activities on ‌iOS 16‌ and the iPhone 14 Pro's always-on capabilities.

"We introduced Car Crash Detection three years ago along with other important ways to keep you safe, like safety check and emergency sharing," Rakowski said during the event. Last month, Apple introduced Car Crash Detection with the ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌, and the latest Apple Watch models, and ‌iOS 16‌ brings Safety Check to users for their own personal safety. "It's an amazing track record of pioneering features that were first on Pixel," Rakowski concluded.

One of the biggest points of tension between Apple and Google is Apple's refusal to adopt RCS messaging support, the latest and increasingly more common standard for messaging. Apple continues to limit messaging on its devices to only the SMS standard and iMessage, despite public calls from Google for it to adopt RCS. Apple CEO Tim Cook has responded to those calls by saying it's not something Apple users are asking the company to do.

During Google's event, it once again put pressure on Apple to change course. "RCS is the modern industry standard for messaging, and it's already been adopted by most of the industry. We hope every device maker gets the message and adopts RCS, making texting better for every smartphone user."

Tag: Google

Top Rated Comments

totom_ Avatar
totom_
24 minutes ago at 01:36 am
Anyone wants some popcorn? I'm just here for the show ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CB1234 Avatar
CB1234
17 minutes ago at 01:44 am
I am always wary of companies talking down their competitors.

It's almost as if they have to take a 'pop' at their competitors to make their own product sound better. Feels they are trying to justify themselves.

Competition is good to push boundaries of innovation, talking about competitors is not so good..
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
addamas Avatar
addamas
24 minutes ago at 01:37 am
Is it me only or nobody heard about Car Crash Detection on Pixels which had already problem with dialing 112?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DBZmusicboy01 Avatar
DBZmusicboy01
21 minutes ago at 01:40 am
Google makes the best apps but Apple has the best OS and user experience.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marbles1 Avatar
Marbles1
23 minutes ago at 01:38 am
It's a weird world that the only universal standard for electronic comms is Email. No matter what phone, computer, operating system or software you use, if you want to send an email to someone you can.

There's no 'oh this is Apple's prosperity email client, you need to have this on your computer to receive emails' or 'you can only email a Samsung phone user a plain text email because they don't support the same standards as the iPhone'.

Some hears back, msn messenger was able to talk with yahoo messenger and it felt like were heading toward a unified instant messaging system. Similarly, Facebook messenger used to work with other clients ( think it used xmpp for a while?). It wasn't perfect but it was heading in the right direction.

Now all the drawbridges are up, the walled gardens in place and we've regressed.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Berti10 Avatar
Berti10
17 minutes ago at 01:43 am
Buying an iPhone: get all the google services + benefits of the iPhone -RCS

Buying a Google phone: -iMessage, -FaceID, -Apple Pay…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

USB C Over Lightning Feature

EU Passes Law to Switch iPhone to USB-C by End of 2024

Tuesday October 4, 2022 3:30 am PDT by
The European Parliament today voted overwhelmingly in favor of enforcing USB-C as a common charging port across a wide range of consumer electronic devices, including the iPhone and AirPods, by the end of 2024. The proposal, known as a directive, forces all consumer electronics manufacturers who sell their products in Europe to ensure that a wide range of devices feature a USB-C port. This...
Read Full Article410 comments
ipad pro purple

Five Apple Products You Should Avoid Buying Right Now

Wednesday October 5, 2022 2:12 pm PDT by
Rumors suggest that Apple still has several new devices that are coming before the end of the year, including a range of Macs and iPads. It's not looking like we're going to get an October event in 2022, but refreshes are coming soon, probably via press release. If you're planning to buy a Mac or an iPad, make sure to check out our list to know what's safe to pick up now and what's not. iPad ...
Read Full Article146 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

10 New iOS 16 Features Coming Later This Year

Monday October 3, 2022 2:41 pm PDT by
iOS 16 was released to the public three weeks ago with a customizable Lock Screen, the ability to edit iMessages, improvements to Focus modes, and much more. And in the coming months, iPhone and iPad users have even more new features to look forward to. We've rounded up 10 new features coming to the iPhone and iPad later this year, according to Apple. Many of the features are part of iOS...
Read Full Article99 comments
magsafe charger orange

Apple Releases New MagSafe Charger Firmware

Tuesday October 4, 2022 12:09 pm PDT by
Apple today released updated firmware for the MagSafe Charger that is designed to work with the iPhone 12 and later and the AirPods Pro 2. The new firmware is version 10M1821, up from the prior 10M229 firmware. Note that in the Settings app, you'll see a different version number than the firmware number, with the update displayed as version 255.0.0.0 (the prior firmware was 247.0.0.0). The...
Read Full Article137 comments
maxresdefault

Video: AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort II

Monday October 3, 2022 12:50 pm PDT by
Apple on September 23 officially launched the second-generation version of the AirPods Pro, introducing updated Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency, improved sound, and more. Right around the same time, Bose introduced new QuietComfort II earbuds with many similar features, so we thought we'd compare the two to see which has the edge. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for ...
Read Full Article93 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

One of iOS 16's Best Features Drains Battery When Enabled

Thursday October 6, 2022 2:15 am PDT by
One of iOS 16's most praised features comes at the cost of draining battery life, according to recently published Apple support documents. The feature, known as "keyboard haptics," is optional in iOS 16 and allows users to get physical feedback via slight vibrations upon the touch of each key, confirming that it was pressed much like keyboard sounds. The feature is a useful addition to the...
Read Full Article
aapl logo banner

No October Apple Event Expected Despite Upcoming Wave of New Devices

Wednesday October 5, 2022 2:33 am PDT by
Apple is no longer expected to host an event this month, despite plans to unveil a host of new devices including new iPad and Mac models, according to recent reports. In recent months, Apple has been expected to hold an event in October to announce a range of products that did not receive any stage time during the company's iPhone 14 unveiling event last month. In a recent newsletter, Bloombe...
Read Full Article
iOS 16

Apple Preparing iOS 16.0.3 With More Bug Fixes Following iPhone 14 Launch

Monday October 3, 2022 7:53 am PDT by
iOS 16.0.2 was released last month with several bug fixes for iPhone 14 issues, excessive copy and paste permission prompts, and more. Now, evidence suggests that Apple is planning to release iOS 16.0.3 with additional bug fixes. Evidence of an upcoming iOS 16.0.3 software update has shown up in MacRumors analytics logs, which have been a reliable indicator in the past. There are several...
Read Full Article107 comments
iOS 16

Apple Seeds New Betas of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Tuesday October 4, 2022 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of iOS 16.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming one week after the release of the third iOS 16.1 beta. The iOS 16.1 beta is also joined by the fifth beta of iPadOS 16.1, which is on a slightly different schedule as Apple started testing it prior to the launch of iOS 16. Registered developers can download the iOS 16‌ and iPadOS 16...
Read Full Article78 comments
dynamic island outline 1

iOS 16.1 Beta Adds More Pronounced Gray Border Around Dynamic Island When Using Black Wallpapers or in Dark Mode

Tuesday October 4, 2022 11:58 am PDT by
With the latest iOS 16.1 beta, Apple has tweaked the design of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to make it more visible on a dark background. When using a darker wallpaper or with the darker interface of Dark Mode activated, there is a light gray border around the outside of the Dynamic Island when the screen is dimmed or when the Dynamic Island is in active use. The...
Read Full Article183 comments