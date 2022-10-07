Best Apple Deals of the Week: Major $400 Discounts Hit Every 2021 MacBook Pro and More

We saw a good variety of deals on Apple products and accessories this week, ranging from massive $400 discounts on 2021 MacBook Pro notebooks to notable markdowns on previous generation Apple Watch models and 25 percent off MagSafe products.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take $400 off MacBook Pro

Take $400 off MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon kicked off the week with major discounts on the 2021 MacBook Pro, including all-time low deals on every model of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,599.00 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,099.00, and all sales represent $400 in savings. Our full article has every MacBook Pro on sale.



AirPods 2

What's the deal? Take $40 off AirPods 2

Take $40 off AirPods 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Earlier in the week we shared a discount on the AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case, which was an all-time low price. Although that sale quickly expired, Amazon is now offering the AirPods 2 at slightly higher price of $89.99, which is still a solid second-best discount at $40 off the original price.



MagSafe Accessories

What's the deal? Take 25% off MagSafe accessories

Take 25% off MagSafe accessories Where can I get it? Verizon

Verizon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

You can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00. These are all among the best discounts we've ever seen on these accessories.



Apple Watch Series 7

What's the deal? Take up to $149 off Apple Watch Series 7 and SE

Take up to $149 off Apple Watch Series 7 and SE Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Numerous record low prices hit the previous generation Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE this week. Deals particularly center on the cellular Apple Watch Series 7, starting at $349.99 for the 41mm cellular model ($149 off). You can also get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for just $199.00 ($80 off). Our full article has every Apple Watch on sale.



iPad Mini 6

What's the deal? Take $99 off iPad mini 6

Take $99 off iPad mini 6 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99 in three colors, down from $499.00. This remains the best price we've ever tracked on this version of the iPad mini, and you'll find a few other models on sale as well.

You can get the 64GB Cellular iPad mini for $549.99 and the 256GB Cellular model is on sale for $699.99, both sales representing $99 discounts on the 2021 iPad mini.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.