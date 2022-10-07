Best Apple Deals of the Week: Major $400 Discounts Hit Every 2021 MacBook Pro and More

by

We saw a good variety of deals on Apple products and accessories this week, ranging from massive $400 discounts on 2021 MacBook Pro notebooks to notable markdowns on previous generation Apple Watch models and 25 percent off MagSafe products.

Hero0000Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

MacBook Pro

14 inch macbook pro blue

  • What's the deal? Take $400 off MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$400 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,599.00

Amazon kicked off the week with major discounts on the 2021 MacBook Pro, including all-time low deals on every model of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,599.00 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,099.00, and all sales represent $400 in savings. Our full article has every MacBook Pro on sale.

AirPods 2

airpods 2 blue

  • What's the deal? Take $40 off AirPods 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$40 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.99

Earlier in the week we shared a discount on the AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case, which was an all-time low price. Although that sale quickly expired, Amazon is now offering the AirPods 2 at slightly higher price of $89.99, which is still a solid second-best discount at $40 off the original price.

MagSafe Accessories

magsafe charger blue

  • What's the deal? Take 25% off MagSafe accessories
  • Where can I get it? Verizon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

25% OFF
MagSafe Chargers at Verizon

You can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00. These are all among the best discounts we've ever seen on these accessories.

Apple Watch Series 7

apple watch 7 blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $149 off Apple Watch Series 7 and SE
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$149 OFF
41mm Cellular Apple Watch S7 for $349.99

Numerous record low prices hit the previous generation Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE this week. Deals particularly center on the cellular Apple Watch Series 7, starting at $349.99 for the 41mm cellular model ($149 off). You can also get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for just $199.00 ($80 off). Our full article has every Apple Watch on sale.

iPad Mini 6

ipad mini blue

  • What's the deal? Take $99 off iPad mini 6
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$99 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99

Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 for $399.99 in three colors, down from $499.00. This remains the best price we've ever tracked on this version of the iPad mini, and you'll find a few other models on sale as well.

You can get the 64GB Cellular iPad mini for $549.99 and the 256GB Cellular model is on sale for $699.99, both sales representing $99 discounts on the 2021 iPad mini.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

USB C Over Lightning Feature

EU Passes Law to Switch iPhone to USB-C by End of 2024

Tuesday October 4, 2022 3:30 am PDT by
The European Parliament today voted overwhelmingly in favor of enforcing USB-C as a common charging port across a wide range of consumer electronic devices, including the iPhone and AirPods, by the end of 2024. The proposal, known as a directive, forces all consumer electronics manufacturers who sell their products in Europe to ensure that a wide range of devices feature a USB-C port. This...
Read Full Article412 comments
ipad pro purple

Five Apple Products You Should Avoid Buying Right Now

Wednesday October 5, 2022 2:12 pm PDT by
Rumors suggest that Apple still has several new devices that are coming before the end of the year, including a range of Macs and iPads. It's not looking like we're going to get an October event in 2022, but refreshes are coming soon, probably via press release. If you're planning to buy a Mac or an iPad, make sure to check out our list to know what's safe to pick up now and what's not. iPad ...
Read Full Article146 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

10 New iOS 16 Features Coming Later This Year

Monday October 3, 2022 2:41 pm PDT by
iOS 16 was released to the public three weeks ago with a customizable Lock Screen, the ability to edit iMessages, improvements to Focus modes, and much more. And in the coming months, iPhone and iPad users have even more new features to look forward to. We've rounded up 10 new features coming to the iPhone and iPad later this year, according to Apple. Many of the features are part of iOS...
Read Full Article99 comments
magsafe charger orange

Apple Releases New MagSafe Charger Firmware

Tuesday October 4, 2022 12:09 pm PDT by
Apple today released updated firmware for the MagSafe Charger that is designed to work with the iPhone 12 and later and the AirPods Pro 2. The new firmware is version 10M1821, up from the prior 10M229 firmware. Note that in the Settings app, you'll see a different version number than the firmware number, with the update displayed as version 255.0.0.0 (the prior firmware was 247.0.0.0). The...
Read Full Article137 comments
maxresdefault

Video: AirPods Pro 2 vs. Bose QuietComfort II

Monday October 3, 2022 12:50 pm PDT by
Apple on September 23 officially launched the second-generation version of the AirPods Pro, introducing updated Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency, improved sound, and more. Right around the same time, Bose introduced new QuietComfort II earbuds with many similar features, so we thought we'd compare the two to see which has the edge. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for ...
Read Full Article93 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

One of iOS 16's Best Features Drains Battery When Enabled

Thursday October 6, 2022 2:15 am PDT by
One of iOS 16's most praised features comes at the cost of draining battery life, according to recently published Apple support documents. The feature, known as "keyboard haptics," is optional in iOS 16 and allows users to get physical feedback via slight vibrations upon the touch of each key, confirming that it was pressed much like keyboard sounds. The feature is a useful addition to the...
Read Full Article
aapl logo banner

No October Apple Event Expected Despite Upcoming Wave of New Devices

Wednesday October 5, 2022 2:33 am PDT by
Apple is no longer expected to host an event this month, despite plans to unveil a host of new devices including new iPad and Mac models, according to recent reports. In recent months, Apple has been expected to hold an event in October to announce a range of products that did not receive any stage time during the company's iPhone 14 unveiling event last month. In a recent newsletter, Bloombe...
Read Full Article
iOS 16

Apple Preparing iOS 16.0.3 With More Bug Fixes Following iPhone 14 Launch

Monday October 3, 2022 7:53 am PDT by
iOS 16.0.2 was released last month with several bug fixes for iPhone 14 issues, excessive copy and paste permission prompts, and more. Now, evidence suggests that Apple is planning to release iOS 16.0.3 with additional bug fixes. Evidence of an upcoming iOS 16.0.3 software update has shown up in MacRumors analytics logs, which have been a reliable indicator in the past. There are several...
Read Full Article107 comments
iOS 16

Apple Seeds New Betas of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 to Developers [Update: Public Beta Available]

Tuesday October 4, 2022 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of iOS 16.1 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming one week after the release of the third iOS 16.1 beta. The iOS 16.1 beta is also joined by the fifth beta of iPadOS 16.1, which is on a slightly different schedule as Apple started testing it prior to the launch of iOS 16. Registered developers can download the iOS 16‌ and iPadOS 16...
Read Full Article78 comments
dynamic island outline 1

iOS 16.1 Beta Adds More Pronounced Gray Border Around Dynamic Island When Using Black Wallpapers or in Dark Mode

Tuesday October 4, 2022 11:58 am PDT by
With the latest iOS 16.1 beta, Apple has tweaked the design of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to make it more visible on a dark background. When using a darker wallpaper or with the darker interface of Dark Mode activated, there is a light gray border around the outside of the Dynamic Island when the screen is dimmed or when the Dynamic Island is in active use. The...
Read Full Article186 comments