Deals: Amazon Takes $99 Off Every Model of the iPad Mini 6, Available From $399.99

Amazon today knocked the price of the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 down to $399.99, from $499.00. We haven't tracked this deal in about a month, and this time around it's available in all four colors: Starlight, Space Gray, Purple, and Pink.

The iPad mini is shipped and sold directly from Amazon, with the fastest delivery estimated to arrive on October 8, and free delivery estimated for October 11 for most colors. As of writing, only Amazon is offering $99 off the iPad mini.

Not only the 64GB Wi-Fi model is on sale, as you can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $549.99, down from $649.00. Additionally, the 64GB Cellular model is available for $549.99 and the 256GB Cellular model is on sale for $699.99, both sales representing $99 discounts on the 2021 iPad mini.

