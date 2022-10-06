Deals: Get Up to $149 Off Previous Generation Apple Watch Series 7 and SE Models on Amazon, Starting at $199

You can get big savings on previous generation Apple Watch models this week on Amazon, including up to $149 off Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. These devices might not be the latest and greatest from Apple, but at the steepest discounts we've ever tracked they're perfect for early holiday shopping, or for anyone who doesn't need the latest model looking for a new Apple Watch.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Watch Series 7

The best deals are on cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 7, starting with the 41mm cellular model for $349.99, down from $499.00. This is an all-time low price on the cellular Apple Watch Series 7, and it's available in three colors.

Secondly, the 45mm cellular Apple Watch Series 7 is at a discounted price of $379.99, down from $529.00. This is another record low price on the Series 7, and Amazon also has this model in stock at this price in three colors.

Comparatively, not many GPS models of the Series 7 are seeing notable discounts on Amazon this week. The best deal can be found on the 45mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 for $309.99, down from $429.00. This is an all-time low price and it's only available in (PRODUCT)RED, but it has a delayed shipping estimate as of writing.

Apple Watch SE (2020)

There are no 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 models on sale as of writing, but you can save on a few models of the previous generation Apple Watch SE. You can get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $199.00, down from $279.00, which is another record low price. It's only available in one color and won't deliver until the end of the month, but this is a great deal even on a previous generation model just in time for the holidays.

44mm GPS models of the Apple Watch SE are on sale for $229.00, down from $309.00. On the cellular side of things, you can get the 40mm cellular device for $249.00, down from $329.00, and the 44mm cellular device for $249.00, down from $359.00.

