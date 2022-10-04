Deals: AirPods 2 With Wired Charging Case Hit Low Price of $79 ($50 Off)

Amazon today introduced a new all-time low price on the 2019 AirPods 2 with Wired Charging Case, available for $79.00, down from $129.00. The headphones are in stock and ready to ship today, with a delivery estimate between October 6 - 9.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This price beats the previous record low price by about $10, and that previous best-ever price is one we haven't seen since last Black Friday. We don't know how sales will go this holiday shopping season, but right now this is a great chance to get a pair of AirPods at an ultra-low entry-level price.

This is the version of the AirPods 2 that comes with a Wired Charging Case, made to be used with an Apple Lightning Cable. Apple discontinued the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case with the launch of the AirPods 3.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.