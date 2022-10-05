Deals: Get 25% Off MagSafe Accessories and 50% Off iPhone 12/13 Cases on Verizon

Verizon today is discounting Apple's MagSafe charger accessories, including best-ever prices on two of the chargers. Alongside these deals, you can find discounts on MagSafe bundles and 50 percent off iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 cases.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To start off, Verizon has 25 percent off MagSafe chargers this week. All of these sales have been applied automatically and do not require a coupon code to redeem. You can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00.

For the MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Duo Charger, these are the best prices we've ever tracked on the accessories. The regular MagSafe Charger is about $2 higher than the best-ever price we saw in the past, so it's still a solid second-best price.

Verizon also has a variety of MagSafe Accessory Bundles on sale for 20 percent off this week. For these bundles and the above accessories, Verizon offers free two day shipping and free returns within 30 days, and you don't need to be a Verizon Wireless customer to purchase these deals.

Lastly, you can get 50 percent off a large collection of official Apple cases for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 on Verizon. This includes Clear Cases, Silicone Cases, and Leather Cases, available from $24.99.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.