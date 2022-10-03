Deals: You Can Get $400 Off Every 2021 MacBook Pro Model Right Now on Amazon

Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro lineup has seen consistent discounts over the past few weeks, but it's been rare for every model to have all-time low prices at once. Today on Amazon you'll find just that, with both 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the MacBook Pro getting record low markdowns in every configuration.



14-inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 8-Core M1 Pro/512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, this model is available for $1,599.00, down from $1,999.00. It's available in both Silver and Space Gray, with the latter color seeing a slight shipping delay.

The 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00. This is the best price we've ever tracked on this model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

16-inch MacBook Pro

Secondly, you can get the 10-Core M1 Pro/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00. This one is available in Space Gray and Silver as well.

On the higher end, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299.00, down from $2,699.00. This is another record low price on the 2021 MacBook Pro, and it's available in Silver and Space Gray.

Finally, Amazon is offering a discount on the 10-Core M1 Max/1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can get this model for $3,099.00, down from $3,499.00. Both colors are on sale at this price, and this is another all-time low price for the MacBook Pro.

